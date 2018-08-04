Performing Arts Center donors are Prescott stars
It takes a dedicated and generous community to make great things happen. The Performing
Arts Center at Prescott High School is a prime example. A strong base of donors helped move the Performing Arts Center and with much care and devotion, helped create a space where
students, families and community members can enjoy a wide range of entertainment.
From that effort, Prescott Arts Commitment Team (PACT) was formed. Still a community-based
organization, PACT is dedicated to advancing community arts in Prescott and partnering with
the school district to develop the resources to showcase artists in the community.
The Performing Arts Center opened its doors in late fall 2016. In just two years, PACT has
worked with the district and community to develop viable studio arts space to display student
and community art, provided funding for programming needs and helped forge partnerships
with community groups. Some of those partnerships have placed student artists in community
settings, like Orange Dragon Art Gallery. Other efforts have brought community productions,
like the Great River Road Theater and Stella Dance Studio onto the stage.
"It is such a beautiful and versatile space that has been generously supported by the
community," Casey Johnson, chair of PACT, said. "The Performing Arts Center has already
hosted student concerts, community meetings, food pantry fundraisers and more."
Those generous donors are receiving well deserved recognition. On July 19, a donor
recognition wall was added to the gallery space in the performing arts center. The Stars of
Prescott Wall contains names of families and individuals who have made donations of various
levels to support the ongoing needs of the performing arts center. While the school district will
provide the basic maintenance and upkeep of the auditorium, budgets don't always allow for
programming and equipment enhancements.
"PACT's roll going forward is be a catalyst to help fund opportunities that will help expand and
improve art experiences for our students and community," added Johnson. "From specific
equipment needs to technical training to set design and eventually scholarship and
entertainment sponsorship, PACT hopes to be a great partner to the community and the arts."
Currently, the donor recognition wall contains just over 20 names of donors who contributed to
PACT over the past few years. If you are interested in donating to support the arts, visit the
PACT Facebook Page for details or inquire with Casey Johnson about how you can contribute.
PACT welcomes new volunteers who are interested in supporting the arts. The group meets
once a month to plan events, respond to requests for assistance, and develop options for promoting art activities. Contact Casey Johnson to find out how you can be involved: