Performing Arts Center donors are Prescott stars

students, families and community members can enjoy a wide range of entertainment.

From that effort, Prescott Arts Commitment Team (PACT) was formed. Still a community-based

organization, PACT is dedicated to advancing community arts in Prescott and partnering with

the school district to develop the resources to showcase artists in the community.

The Performing Arts Center opened its doors in late fall 2016. In just two years, PACT has

worked with the district and community to develop viable studio arts space to display student

and community art, provided funding for programming needs and helped forge partnerships

with community groups. Some of those partnerships have placed student artists in community

settings, like Orange Dragon Art Gallery. Other efforts have brought community productions,

like the Great River Road Theater and Stella Dance Studio onto the stage.

"It is such a beautiful and versatile space that has been generously supported by the

community," Casey Johnson, chair of PACT, said. "The Performing Arts Center has already

hosted student concerts, community meetings, food pantry fundraisers and more."

Those generous donors are receiving well deserved recognition. On July 19, a donor

recognition wall was added to the gallery space in the performing arts center. The Stars of

Prescott Wall contains names of families and individuals who have made donations of various

levels to support the ongoing needs of the performing arts center. While the school district will

provide the basic maintenance and upkeep of the auditorium, budgets don't always allow for

programming and equipment enhancements.

"PACT's roll going forward is be a catalyst to help fund opportunities that will help expand and

improve art experiences for our students and community," added Johnson. "From specific

equipment needs to technical training to set design and eventually scholarship and

entertainment sponsorship, PACT hopes to be a great partner to the community and the arts."

Currently, the donor recognition wall contains just over 20 names of donors who contributed to

PACT over the past few years. If you are interested in donating to support the arts, visit the

PACT Facebook Page for details or inquire with Casey Johnson about how you can contribute.

PACT welcomes new volunteers who are interested in supporting the arts. The group meets

once a month to plan events, respond to requests for assistance, and develop options for promoting art activities. Contact Casey Johnson to find out how you can be involved:

johnsonc@prescott.k12.wi.us