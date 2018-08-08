Ladies sew Christmas stockings for Shrine children

Started many years ago by Bea Steltzner and Myrna Melby of Ellsworth, the event caught on and was so welcomed by the children they continued. The project is spearheaded by the Auxiliary's Tammy Winkelman and Amy Hering, the official representatives to the Hospital.

Peggy Fisher and Joyce Swan created the kits and on Saturday 12 auxiliary ladies worked at assembling and stitching them together at this once -a-year-event. This year the teams throughout the area have produced 600 such stockings. Locally the ladies will produce 90 to 100 stockings, finishing some at home.

The team on Saturday July 27 was Julie Riemenschneider, Sue Hauschildt, Mavis Melstrom, Dee Tronrud, Peggy Fischer, Myrna Melby, Connie Vogt, Kris Webster, Audrey Samuel, Tammy Winkelman, Joyce Swan and Amy Hering.