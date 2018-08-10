Virginia Geraets, former Pierce County Fair junior cultural arts superintendent, carried out these values through her many contributions to the fair, which is why she was honored on the Pierce County Fair's Memorial Wall in the Kenny Hines Memorial Building on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Geraets, an Elmwood native, dedicated her time to all 4-H fair projects involving cultural arts from ceramics to cake decorating and spread the love of the arts to her grandchildren.

"Today we are here to recognize one individual who gave her time and talent unselfishly to the Pierce County Fair and to Pierce County 4-H for many year," Webb said during her tribute to Geraets. "In my 20 years at the fair, I have watched Virginia be instrumental in the development of 4-H values with the two of her older grandchildren, Brendan and McKenna."

Geraets died at the age of 66 on May 6, 2018, but her 4-H legacy will live on with those who were touched by her love of the arts.