Area students sharpen leadership skills at YLC

Understanding the cooperative difference and identifying traits of leaders were just two topics highlighting the 55th YLC. Students participated in team-building exercises, leadership workshops, learning sessions and presentations on cooperative history, organization and

principles. Attendees learned about the basics of cooperatives and how they can apply the ideals and philosophies of cooperation directly to their everyday lives. These young leaders also got a taste of campus life, made new friends and heard firsthand how they can make a positive impact in their schools and communities.

The YLC is a fun, educational and unique event that is planned by the Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association (WECA) Youth Board. The Youth Board is a group of six students elected each year by their peers. Cedric Kosnopfal, a senior at Ellsworth High School, was

elected to the Youth Board and will represent PPCS and state-wide cooperatives at various

events and meetings. The Youth Board has the opportunity to visit Washington DC as part of the

National Youth Tour, where they continue to learn about cooperatives and government. The

Youth Board will also plan and execute the Youth Leadership Congress for 2019.

Students who participated in the YLC are also eligible to earn scholarships from WECA and

PPCS. To qualify for scholarships from PPCS, students must also be entering their senior year of high school and their parents or guardians must be members of PPCS.