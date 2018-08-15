Search
    Photos illustrate life of Hmong farmers

    By Steve Gardiner Today at 6:00 p.m.
    Mike Hazard (left) from Minneapolis explains one of his photos from the HAFA Farm to Maggie Paynter, Red Wing Arts board member, during a reception on Aug. 10, 2018. His work is hanging at the Red Wing Depot. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

    RED WING — Minneapolis multimedia artist Mike Hazard is displaying a series of photos of the Hmong American Farmers Association—HAFA—at the Red Wing Depot until Sept. 23.

    Red Wing Arts is sponsoring the exhibit titled "Seeds of Change: A Portrait of the Hmong American Farmers Association."

    Hazard said that Pakou Hang, executive director of HAFA, asked him to take the photos because she said he takes "pictures of people that are honest and respectful."

    Hazard spent time on the farm in all seasons and weather conditions over a period of two years, trying to capture the daily work of the farmers. He said the key to a photo project like this is "hanging out and listening."

    The exhibit will be on view Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Hazard also produced a five-minute video called "We Go To The Garden," a tribute to the HAFA Farm, which can be seen at https://vimeo.com/162004831.

    Steve Gardiner

    Steve Gardiner taught high school English and journalism for 38 years in Montana and Wyoming.  He started working at the Republican Eagle in May 2018.  He focuses on features and outdoor stories.  

    sgardiner@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7872
