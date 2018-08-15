Photos illustrate life of Hmong farmers

Red Wing Arts is sponsoring the exhibit titled "Seeds of Change: A Portrait of the Hmong American Farmers Association."

Hazard said that Pakou Hang, executive director of HAFA, asked him to take the photos because she said he takes "pictures of people that are honest and respectful."

Hazard spent time on the farm in all seasons and weather conditions over a period of two years, trying to capture the daily work of the farmers. He said the key to a photo project like this is "hanging out and listening."

The exhibit will be on view Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hazard also produced a five-minute video called "We Go To The Garden," a tribute to the HAFA Farm, which can be seen at https://vimeo.com/162004831.