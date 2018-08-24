And then my mom showed up, and I thought, 'OK, this is weird.'"

Then, Skow noticed that everyone was watching the door.

When the doorbell rang, two 19-year-olds were there, wearing shirts that said "hot dogger." "Then, they stepped out of the doorway, and I could see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pulled up right in front of our house," Skow said.

Skow had told her Rocky Branch fourth grade class about the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. She also told her daughter Campbell about it when she got home that day and said "kind of jokingly" that she'd like to ride in an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. She told her daughter riding in the Weinermobile was on her "bucket list." But at the time, Candice said, she didn't think it was even a possibility.

What Candice did not know was that Campbell's wheels began turning and she decided to write to Oscar Mayer to ask them to fulfill her mom's wish.

With her father's help, Campbell wrote a letter and emailed it to Oscar Mayer.

"My mom's birthday is coming up in October and I wanted to give her an amazing birthday present for the most amazing mom (Candice Skow)!" wrote Campbell. "She really is the best, she cares deeply about her family and has a wonderful personality!

"Recently she said that taking a ride in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile would be on her bucket list. So, if the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was able to drive us around a little bit around our hometown, that would definitely put a smile on my mom's face."

On Monday, the Weinermobile arrived making Campbell's wish for her mother's birthday come true two months early.

"I was absolutely amazed that they were willing to swing by," Candice said. "I didn't think that was even possible. I thought if I was a child that was ill or something like that, maybe they would do it, but not just a regular citizen out there."

It turns out they were willing to visit a "regular citizen" and give her, her daughter, her sister-in-law Lori, and her mother a ride in the wienermobile.

"She was just smiling the whole time," said Campbell. "She said whenever she sees the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, it makes her smile. And she was just so happy."

Campbell said it made her very happy to see her mother's joy.

Both mother and daughter said they felt famous riding around in the Wienermobile - which is hotdog-themed inside as well, with hot dogs embroidered on the seats, and ketchup and mustard decorations on the floor. The seatbelts were called "meatbelts."

People waved and took photos of the Wienermobile, Candice and Campbell said. Though they knew it was the vehicle that was famous, they said they felt like celebrities too, for their 45-minute ride.

One special part of the ride was when Campbell read her letter to her mother.

"Of course I got teary-eyed because it was thoughtful, sweet and kind," said Candice.

She's incredibly proud of her daughter.

When the Wienermobile and its drivers drove the big hot dog away, they left Candice and her family with more than just memories and photographs. Candice is now the proud owner of a stuffed Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Parking Only sign, a little stuffed Wienermobile, and a handful of whistles. Looking back on her hot dog of day, the experience was almost surreal.

"I could not stop smiling the whole day," she said.