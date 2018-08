Pierce County Junior 4-H Fair Results

Von and Brody Flynn were full of giggles on the Berry Go Round at the Pierce County Fair. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 6

Leah (left) and Lailah (right) spot familiar faces in the crowd while riding the Pierce County Fair's swings. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 6

Nora Novek, of Maiden Rock, was dazzling as a flower before the rabbit costume judging Thursday, Aug. 9 at the Pierce County Fair. Fluffy, a Dutch mix, was cooperating nicely. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 6

Hunter Donnelly sprays off shorthorn steer "Shooter McGavin" Thursday afternoon at the Pierce County Fair. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 4 / 6

The River Ramblers 4-H Club received a champion ribbon for their display depicting the 2018 Pierce County Fair theme, "The All County Reunion." Make sure to stop and see the displays in the Round Barn. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 6