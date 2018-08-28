Kickin' Cancer for Kaelyn fundraiser set for Sept. 2

Kaelyn went to the doctor June 11 for a strep throat culture. When it came up positive, they were given antibiotics and send home. However, Kaelyn's parents, Heather and Chad Nevland, were called the next day and asked to bring Kaelyn in for a new blood test.

On June 12, their lives were turned upside down when Kaelyn was sent to the Red Wing ER, then transported by ambulance to Rochester Mayo Hospital, where she was diagnosed with ALL Leukemia.

She is undergoing chemotherapy, and will have two more years of "maintenance" chemotherapy after that.

"She is the beautiful daughter of amazing parents Heather and Chad Nevland," said Lion Norma Chilson. "They are residents of Plum City."

The cost per golfer is $40, which includes nine holes of golf, cart and lunch. Golfers will be divided into teams of four. If you do not have a foursome, the Lions will team you up.

Tee times are available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Contact Rolling Greens at 715-672-8139 to schedule a tee time. Lunch will be served from noon to 3 p.m.

Contests will be held on the course and door prizes will be awarded.

For more information, contact Lion Dennis Haglund Jr. at 715-495-5611 or at Jr's Mainstreet Bar, or Kimberly Ingli at 715-279-1046.