    Police seek public's help in finding missing Prescott teen

    By Mike Longaecker on Nov 26, 2018 at 3:49 p.m.
    Rachel Hutcheson

    Prescott police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

    Nineteen-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Hutcheson has been missing since late October when she didn't show up for work at Target in Cottage Grove, Prescott Police Office Chief Doug Ducklow said.

    He said she was last seen at her Prescott home, where she lives with her mother. Ducklow said there was nothing unusual that precipitated her disappearance and that it was "out of character for her to leave."

    The Prescott High School's Class of 2017 graduate was entered as an "endangered missing person" in the National Crime Information Center on Nov. 5.

    Ducklow said Hutcheson has a boyfriend, but there is no known link between him and her whereabouts.

    Anyone with information about Hutcheson is asked to call Prescott police at 715-262-5512 — or to have her call police "so we can check on her welfare," according to the department's Facebook post.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7867
