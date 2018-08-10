Swan Vision Gallery presents new exhibit

The exhibit opens 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. The Uncanny Valley will be on view 12-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12 through Sept. 15. It is made possible by a collaboration with Santosha Center, in Maiden Rock. Swan Vision is located at W3542 Highway 35 (the corner of Highway 35 and County Road S) in Maiden Rock. Swan Vision presents focused exhibitions of contemporary art to reveal the living artists' take on transformative practice, interbeing and alignment with the planet Earth. For more visit www.swanvision.net or contact curator Cynde Randall at cynderandall@centurytel.net or 612-250-9222.