Best-selling author, humorist comes to RF

This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at Rush River Brewing Company. Join library staff before the event (at 6:30 p.m.) to discuss Perry's new book, "Montaigne in Barn Boots: An Amateur Ambles Through Philosophy."

Perry is a New York Times bestselling author, humorist, playwright and radio show host from New Auburn, Wis.

Perry's best-selling memoirs include "Population: 485" (recently adapted for the stage), "Truck: A Love Story," "Coop," "Visiting Tom," and "Montaigne in Barn Boots: An Amateur Ambles Through Philosophy." Among his other dozen titles are "The Scavengers" (for young readers) and his novel "The Jesus Cow."

Raised on a small Midwestern dairy farm, Perry put himself through nursing school while working on a ranch in Wyoming, then detoured into writing. He lives with his wife and two daughters in rural Wisconsin, where he serves on the local volunteer fire and rescue service and is an intermittent pig farmer. He hosts the nationally-syndicated "Tent Show Radio," performs widely as a humorist, and tours with his band the Long Beds (currently recording their third album). His three live humor albums include "Never Stand Behind A Sneezing Cow" and "The Clodhopper Monologues," and can be found online at www.sneezingcow.com.

Perry's essays and nonfiction have appeared in numerous anthologies and publications including The New York Times Magazine, Esquire, The Oxford American, Backpacker, Outside, Runner's World and Salon.com. His writing assignments have taken him to the top of Mt. Rainier with Iraq War veterans, into the same room as the frozen head of Ted Williams, across the United States with truckers and country music singers, and—once—buck naked into a spray-tan booth.

"As a writer," says Perry, "I find my greatest privilege lies not in telling my story; it lies in being trusted to tell the story of another.

"If I had to sum up my 'career' in one word, it would be gratitude. I get to write and tell stories all around the country, then come home to be with my family and occasionally hang out at the fire hall. It's a good life and I'm lucky to have it."