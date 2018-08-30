in academic achievement and lifelong learning. Stop in for details.

Sep. 6 at 10:30 a.m. — Knit & Natter is a brand new adult knitting program open to all levels of knitters.

Bring projects new or old and enjoy creating and socializing with others.

Sep. 18 at 10 a.m. — Author Event: Jim Anderson: Lace up and join Jim for a down-to-earth, feet-on- the-ground tour of Canada and beyond. Jim's recent book, "Pole, Pedal & Pant," includes unique perspectives missed by everyday travelers as we run, ski, and bike alongside Jim Anderson through Canada, Mexico, and beyond. Meet in the Senior Center. A meal will be served after the program courtesy of Ellsworth Senior Center and Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library.

Sep. 19 at 10 a.m. - Play & Learn fall session begins, providing a great opportunity for children ages 1-5

to interact with their peers and their parents. All groups include guided play, snack and story, a parent

discussion topic, and circle time. Play & Learn will meet in the lower level of the library on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. through Nov. 14. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required through Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley at 715-684-4440.

Sep. 22 at 10:30 a.m. — Artist Trading Card workshop: Library & Literacy Love: Create unique library/literary themed artwork on small cards (the size of a playing card) that will be traded with libraries across the United States. Your creation will go to a library friend somewhere, and you in turn will get someone else's artwork to keep and enjoy. Experiment with various techniques and be inspired by fun ideas and resources that will be on hand at the workshop. Registration required.

Sep. 26 at 1:30 p.m. — Wok & Roll with Peter House Kwong: Join Peter House Kwong for an entertaining demonstration exhibiting just how easy cooking with an electric wok can be. Peter's recent book, "Wok & Roll," is a recap of recipes extended with funny jokes and stories, incidents encountered in the consulting business, and much more. Meet in the Senior Center. Refreshments will be served following the program courtesy of Ellsworth Senior Center and Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library.

Take a look — the library will be hosting exhibits from the Pierce County Fair all month long. If you missed

them at the fair, here's your chance to see some impressive talent from around the county.

For more information about upcoming programs and available services, please visit the Ellsworth Public

Library at 312 West Main Street, call 715-273-3209, find us on Facebook, or see the library's website at

www.ellsworthlibrary.org.