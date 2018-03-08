Celtic flavored barn dance set for St. Patrick's Day

The dance will feature all the regular square and line dances and reels given an appropriately Irish flourish by the Celtic-flavored Greenwood Tree.

No prior experience is necessary. A skilled dance caller will teach participants the simple steps to all dances. All ages are welcome and partners are not required. First-timers are encouraged to attend. Family dances suitable for younger children are featured during the first segment.

The remaining dance in the 2017-18 barn dance season will be held Saturday, April 14, featuring the Twin Cities band the Barn Cats. Dates for the 2018-19 season will be announced this summer.

The barn dances are a joint project of River Falls Community Arts Base and River Falls Parks and Recreation. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for 12 and under. Inexpensive refreshments are available.