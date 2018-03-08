Celtic flavored barn dance set for St. Patrick's Day
The Hudson-based string band Greenwood Tree will play 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17, in the River Falls Barn Dance series at the Academy Gym at the former Meyer Middle School.
The dance will feature all the regular square and line dances and reels given an appropriately Irish flourish by the Celtic-flavored Greenwood Tree.
No prior experience is necessary. A skilled dance caller will teach participants the simple steps to all dances. All ages are welcome and partners are not required. First-timers are encouraged to attend. Family dances suitable for younger children are featured during the first segment.
The remaining dance in the 2017-18 barn dance season will be held Saturday, April 14, featuring the Twin Cities band the Barn Cats. Dates for the 2018-19 season will be announced this summer.
The barn dances are a joint project of River Falls Community Arts Base and River Falls Parks and Recreation. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for 12 and under. Inexpensive refreshments are available.