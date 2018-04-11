River Falls ready for Bluegrass Festival weekend

Witthoft said the chamber is partnering with the River Falls Public Library for a hoedown barn dance.

The beer and wine tasting on Friday will include more than 60 different types of beer, wine and cider, including Swinging Bridge Brewing, Fulton Beer, Belle Vinez, and 65 Vines, said Witthoft.

There will also be two open jams, one at Family Fresh from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as in previous years, and an Old Time Music Jam at Brickhouse Music at 1 p.m.

The old time music jam will be more focused on classic bluegrass, Witthoft said, whereas the open jam at Family Fresh can include a bit more modern bluegrass.

Festival T-shirts will be sold at Junior's Restaurant and Taphouse for $20 each, Whitthoft said.

A raffle will also be done, starting April 13 at the beer and wine tasting, raffling off a Farida guitar and accessories as well as gift cards from Juniors and Fulton prize packages.

Some returning favorites include the singer/songwriter and band competitions.

Whitthoft herself is excited to listen to the music.

"I'm most excited for just so many different kinds of bluegrass music," Whitthoft said.

She's new to bluegrass, and is excited for the wide variety of bands.

"I would just say also the community involvement, you see people with guitars walking around on Main Street, just enjoying — hopefully — the nice weather," Witthoft said. "Everybody enjoying this unique festival to the River Falls area."

This year's headlining musical acts include Munroe Crossing, Sawtooth Brothers, Baraboo, Miles over Mountains, Steam Machine and The Thirsty River.

For more information and a full schedule, see the wrap-around this week's edition of the River Falls Journal, or visit www.riverfallsbluegrass.com.