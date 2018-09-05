Hudson Hometown Music Fest is coming Saturday

The event will showcase talented musicians in the Hudson area with bands including Boondoggle, The Buck Tucker Band, Laura & the Lagerheads, Trandy Blue, Dog of Roq Denny Cooper, Truth & Rumors and Boondoggle Unplugged. The music schedule includes country, blues, folk, classic and current rock and roll.

In addition to the free music shows, the fest will offer food and beverages for sale by The Sub House, Old Southern BBQ, Schwan's and Kozy Korner; wine, and craft beer by Hop & Barrel Brewing Company. Lots of family friendly activities, including a bouncy house, will round out the offerings.

A silent auction will be held throughout the day plus a new wine pull has been added to the festivities. Proceeds from both will be donated to Turningpoint for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Major sponsors of the event include Creative Homes, Luther Hudson Chevrolet-GMC and WESTconsin Credit Union. Other sponsors include GS Land Solutions, MidwestOne Bank, Midwest Motorworks, Thrivent Tracy Berglund, Frank and Cynthia Bachman, Veen's Body & Paint, Croix Valley Veterinary Hospital, Advanced Auto Care and Hiawatha National Bank.

Complete festival information is on the church web site at www.episcopalchurchhudson.com. Visit Hudson Hometown Music Fest on Facebook for the latest details.