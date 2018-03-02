'Jack and the Beanstalk' is a hit

Gavin Puhrmann as "Jack" had the audience in stitches with his amazing facial expressions and running technique. "Giant" Sam Hines gained many laughs when he toppled to the ground after the beanstalk he was on got chopped down.

Director KayLee Penton summed it up saying: "That was probably the funniest folk tale that's ever been done. A lot of them are heavy tales of cultural woe or origin stories. I loved hearing the kids laugh so genuinely. These little tales the fifth grade does are so important to keep the hands-on and community experience of theater (and life) vital in our culture today. So much of that is being lost to the digital world."

The tale was narrated by Delaney Johnson and musicians Nolan Kummer, Lillie Rewolinski, Austin Peterson, Noah Matzek, Lily Vesely, and Karli Gutting didn't miss a note.