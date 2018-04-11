Ellsworth talent cast in 'The Drowsy Chaperone'

"The Drowsy Chaperone," directed by Ethan Hayes of Ellsworth, is a parody of American musical comedy in the 1920s. The story concerns a middle-aged, introverted musical theatre fan (Luke Hayes).

The show's premise is that it's the wedding day of oil tycoon Robert Martin (Chase Gilbertson, also serving as dance coach) and Broadway star Janet Van De Graaff, who plans to give up her career for married life. But can Van De Graaff really pull herself away from the spotlights to marry Martin?

Those in attendance include aging hostess Mrs. Tottendale; her loyal employee known only as Underling; Robert's best man, George (Ethan Hayes); Broadway producer Feldzieg, who is hoping to persuade Janet to forgo marriage and continue starring in Feldzieg's Follies; ditzy flapper Kitty, who hopes to take Van De Graaff's place in the Follies; two gangsters disguised as pastry chefs (Jenica Giese plays one); a self-proclaimed romancer/Latin lover Aldolpho (Lucas Flom); Van De Graaff's alcoholic Chaperone, who is supposed to keep her away from Martin until the wedding; Trix, an aviatrix, and ensemble members who play house maids, socialites, monkeys and other characters.

Ethan Hayes and Chase Gilbertson are veterans of Spring Valley Stagehands productions, while Luke Hayes, Jenica Giese and Lucas Flom are having their first experience on the Stagehands' stage.

Performance dates are 7 p.m. April 12-14, 17, 19 and 21 with matinees at 2 p.m. on April 15 and 22. All performances will be held at the Spring Valley Theatre.

Tickets can be reserved online at svstagehands.org. Join the Stagehands family for an afternoon or evening of madcap delight.