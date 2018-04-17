Colleen Raye to perform at SV Theater

Many in this region know of and have seen Raye, the Ellsworth-based professional singer and performer. Why Conroy's music?

"Rosie and I went to the same grade school, a small parochial school call St. Mary's Big River Parish. Now it's called Nativity of St. Mary but back then it was Big River. She came to me and said she wrote some songs. It's a great story about how she started writing all of a sudden and I helped her out by just recording some in the church in Ellsworth. Then as time went on she would hand me other songs and my business partner Norton Lawellin and I went to his studio,

Track Record Studios, in St. Paul, and produced the songs she had given to us with the basic piano and voice track. Now it's over 30 songs we've done together," Raye said.

Conroy shared more about how she came to write music.

"My husband Chuck and I and I were married in September of 1974," Conroy said. "For nearly 23 years while preparing our evening meal, I would leave the kitchen and go play piano, always needing to use music sheets. Then on July 10, 1997 doing what had become a ritual, I sat down to play the piano and the music simply flowed from my fingers. In September of 1999, I shared this information with my Aunt Sister Vivian Huppert, a musician. She said, 'You have a gift. You have tapped into composing.'

"Since that time, I have composed many songs. I call the music 'A Gift to Share' by Rose Marie. I believe when God gives a gift, He wants us to share that gift for the good of all. My friend Ina Murray, who wrote for the Pierce County Herald for years and years, told me 'if you can make me one person happy.' So yes, if I can make one person happy and bring praise and glory to God, that is what I hope for my music."

Conroy now resides in Bay City, and although she isn't composing music as much due to health issues, she is still writing songs. Conroy and Raye team up to put on concerts like the one in Spring Valley, and Conroy will happily be in attendance on April 29. The concert, sponsored by Tony Huppert and Don Nellessen, will begin at 1 p.m. Admission will be by free will donation at the door on the day of the concert, to benefit the Spring Valley Stagehands. Plan now to attend and be inspired by the music of Rosie Conroy!