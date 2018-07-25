Local talent leads 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown'

Valley Stagehand production of "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown."

This show is directed by Ethan Hayes who recently directed the Stagehands' production of "The

Drowsy Chaperone" as well. Whitney, Leah, Jack and Lucas have entertained audiences in previous Stagehand productions while Julie and Mattie will be making their debuts in Spring Valley. "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown." The play is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a stage production, and takes us through the average days of being Charlie Brown with all the Peanuts gang.

All the enjoyable moments and memories from the many years of Peanuts comic scripts are

brought to life in this wonderfully touching family friendly musical adventure. Join the Peanuts gang in the air-conditioned Spring Valley Theatre for "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" with show dates of July 19 — 22 and July 26 — 29.

For more information and ticket reservations, please visit our website at svstagehands.org.