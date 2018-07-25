Search
    Local talent leads 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown'

    By Submitted Today at 2:00 p.m.
    Pictured are “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” cast members Julie Tonsager (Marci), Leah Pieper (Sally), Whitney Owen (Lucy) and Jack Pieper (Schroeder). The show will take place at the Spring Valley Stagehands Theatre July 19-22 and July 26-29. Submitted photo

    Julie Tonsager (Marci), Leah Pieper (Sally), Whitney Owen (Lucy), Jack Pieper (Schroeder), Mattie Beck (Violet), and Lucas Flom (Snoopy) have all been cast in this summer's Spring

    Valley Stagehand production of "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown."

    This show is directed by Ethan Hayes who recently directed the Stagehands' production of "The

    Drowsy Chaperone" as well. Whitney, Leah, Jack and Lucas have entertained audiences in previous Stagehand productions while Julie and Mattie will be making their debuts in Spring Valley. "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown." The play is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a stage production, and takes us through the average days of being Charlie Brown with all the Peanuts gang.

    All the enjoyable moments and memories from the many years of Peanuts comic scripts are

    brought to life in this wonderfully touching family friendly musical adventure. Join the Peanuts gang in the air-conditioned Spring Valley Theatre for "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" with show dates of July 19 — 22 and July 26 — 29.

    For more information and ticket reservations, please visit our website at svstagehands.org.

