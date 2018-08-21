Reading the dance performance title and understanding Hollywood's terribly monumental reputation, it should be expected that there be impossible feats of reenactments of famous black-and-white scenes engrained in so many brains of the generations who grew up on the old-timey acts.

But it's safe to say the dance group lept and bound, pirouetted and tap-danced right over the that bar set seemingly high for the local Wisconsin dance troupe.

The "Hooray for Hollywood" production, directed by Mackenzie Lewis, takes its audience for a time trip, starting with tribute acts for Charlie Chaplin, Fred Astaire, Shirley Temple and later, even Elvis Presley, and traveling through 1930s movies like Wizard of Oz and 1950s musicals like Singing in the Rain. The ending doesn't wind down as the performers waltz through more broadway entertainment from La La Land and Evita and disco their way to the 1970s cultural scene.

The show not only caters to the generation that grew up on classic Hollywood but also to any age wishing to be wowed by vibrant colors, catchy show tunes like "Singin' in the Rain" and magnificent dance moves.

The choreographers did well integrating dance moves that personified certain eras, like the hip swirls of the '70s disco, and the heart-throb leg work of Elvis's time.

Famous snippets of dramatic scenes are also accompanied by live singers of the dance group, such as Dorothy's "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" solo in Wizard of Oz.

The interpretations of reenactments to fit the dance profile didn't leave behind the authenticity of the originals, however.

At the end, the audience will be pleased with the group's creativity and individual talent that truly captures the world of Hollywood backstage.

The group has just finished their opening weekend and will be putting on their show again this weekend Aug 24-26. Friday and Saturday's performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the The Phipps Center for the Arts in downtown Hudson.