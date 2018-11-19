Final performances of 'Sister Act' set for Nov. 23-24
"Sister Act," with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and the book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane, will be performed Friday and Saturday, Nov. 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sunday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts.
"Sister Act" is a feel-good musical comedy based on the film of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg. When aspiring lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is placed in protective custody in a convent. She is assigned to assist with the choir, and using her vocal talent, she transforms the choir into a major attraction. Unfortunately, the newfound popularity of the choir blows her cover. When confronted by the killer, she experiences the power of friendship and sisterhood.
Tickets are $27 for adults and $20 for students of any age, with a $2 discount for seniors on the Sunday matinees. Discounts are available by purchasing season tickets. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409.