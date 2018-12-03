'Willy Wonka' auditions at The Phipps

Actors may schedule an audition time by going to ThePhipps.org.

Dahl's timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir comes to life in this stage adaptation of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which features the songs from the classic family film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." The memorable score includes "The Candy Man," "Pure Imagination," "Oompa Loompa," and "I Want it Now" by Academy and Grammy award-winners Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, neatly fitted into a script adapted for the stage by Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald.

Roles include Willy Wonka, Oompa-Loompas, Charlie Bucket, Mr. and Mrs. Bucket, Grandma Josephina and Grandpa George, Grandma Georgina and Grandpa Joe, James, Matilda, Phineous Trout, Augustus Gloop, Mrs. Gloop, Veruca Salt, Mr. Salt, Violet Beauregarde, Mrs. Beauregarde, Mike Teavee, Ms. Teavee, children, cooks and squirrels.

All actors will be asked to sing approximately 32 measures of a prepared song showing their range, as well as read from the script. Those auditioning should bring sheet music for the accompanist or a CD accompaniment. Everyone will be asked to learn a short dance combination, so all should come dressed to move, with their hair tied back.

Also, actors should bring a completed audition form, which can be found on The Phipps' website; a current photo of any size, if they have one; as well as a list of all rehearsal conflicts, including all after-school and weekend activities.

Rehearsals will be scheduled Jan. 3 to Feb. 14 on weekdays, except Wednesdays, 4-7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-5 p.m. Most cast members will only be needed three to four times per week for a limited time.

"Willy Wonka Jr." will run for 12 performances Feb. 15 to March 3 on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., as well as Sundays at 2 p.m.

There will be a $75 fee for each cast member due at the first rehearsal/parents meeting, which covers the cost of a t-shirt, makeup kit, Saturday performance meals, and headshot. Scholarships are available, if needed.

John H. Potter will direct, Erin Maher is the music director, and Mackenzie Lewis is the choreographer. They most recently staged "Madagascar, A Musical Adventure Jr."

For further information, contact The Phipps Center at 715-386-2305.