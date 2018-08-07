Can Red Wing afford the Golden Age?

Residents of Red Wing Wards 1 and 2, I wish to thank you for your encouragement and support. I have visited with a large percentage of Wards 1 and 2, and my regret is I will not have an opportunity to visit with all of you before August 14th. During my visits, I have witnessed many needs and listened to many concerns.

The following are a few of the concerns from residents: A retiree shared her buyer's remorse about moving to Red Wing because of the tax increases; The cost, maintenance, and sustainability of two Fire Stations, and the Red Wing School District's bond referendum.

I encourage the citizens to attend the Council meetings and state your concerns. We need to address our issues at City Hall instead of at our local coffee shops.

Yes, it does matter who we elect, The incumbent ha years, can Red Wing afford 4 more? A recent letter to the editor stated: "We are living in Red Wings Golden Age." How many in the Golden Age, or younger can afford to remain living here?

Yes, I support our Police, Fire Departments and Public Schools.

Having worked in manufacturing for 34 years and owning a successful retail business for 40 years I know how to get things done.

Please call or email me with any questions. This is a pivotal election, I ask for your vote August 14th. I will listen and represent your voice when elected to City Council. "Leadership for the Common Good"

Please visit my website www.georgehintzwardland2.com, and follow me on Facebook georgehintzwardland2

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.