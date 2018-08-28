I am a senior at Red Wing High School who is fully in support of passing the referendum this November. When the news surrounding the potential consequences of a failed operating levy referendum reached my peers and I, we were astounded and concerned by the extensive list of budget cuts. News quickly spread throughout the school that many teachers and administrative staff would lose their jobs, class sizes would inflate, the district pool would close, the Towerview Alternative Learning Center and Colvill Family Center would shut down, and many extracurriculars would dissipate.

Im especially saddened to see extracurriculars and electives in the high school on the list of possible budget cuts. Courses such as our culinary, art, music, and shop classes, would be among the first to go. These are the classes that assist students in finding their passions. The confidence, discipline, and relationships I have found within the band and theater programs at RWHS have shaped me into the person I am today, and for that, I am grateful. But such vital programs may completely disappear if the referendum is not supported by our community.

Students will lose opportunities that will leave them at a disadvantage when they leave our schools. The removal of many electives and extracurriculars will leave upcoming students, such as my younger siblings, less prepared to take on the next chapter of their lives. For this reason, I urge our community to vote yes & yes this November.

