Coping with loss by inciting acts of kindness and love

Social media has been the place for Alison Ennenga to heal. It’s been about 15 months and the pain is still great. That’s what happens when a parent loses a child; it doesn’t go away.

Ennenga started the Facebook page “Ellery Feona - A Joyful Gift,” a few months after Ellery had passed away. It’s goal is to spread love through acts of kindness, using cards with a mission to tell Ellery’s story.

At the time, Ennenga says everything was foggy, but she recalls a message that wouldn’t leave her head.

"The first thing, after she died, the first thing that came to my mind that just kept popping up was love, the word love,” Ennenga said.

She took this as a sign that she needed to help others.

On July 2015, Ellery died by drowning in rural Prescott. She was found in an above ground pool after her parents weren’t able to locate her.

She was two years, three months and 26 days old.

“You don't know what it's like to lose a child until you lose a child," said Ennenga. "It's a huge void in your heart and you're a completely changed person.”

Ennenga says that she and her husband Andy have talked about how their views on things have completely changed since losing Ellery. She says that going through that kind of loss and tragedy makes their world a completely different place.

"You just view everything different(ly)," she said.

Ennenga says that she’s noticed that some people seem to want her to go back to who she used to be. This just isn’t possible for her. Healing takes an undefined amount of time, and even when time passes, there are some things that will never be the same.

“Today should have been the day Ellery and I would be playing at the park, reading, napping dancing, singing and cuddling just as we used to,” Ennenga said on her personal blog. “This is not my reality anymore.”

Her post was about the first day of school, a common memory for many parents. This year Ennenga’s daughter Emilyn started her first day of Kindergarten. It of course was also the first time that Ennenga would be without Ellery to spend her days with.

The first year of grief, Ennenga says on another blog post, is about remembering what you did with your child the same time the year before, when they were still alive. Reaching that year mark then means running out of those anecdotes; Ennenga says the memories become nightmares. The year mark, she says, is also the same point that society expects you to start moving on, to return to who you were.

Talking now, Ennenga is obviously still deep into the grieving process, but through it all she has been able to create her own hope.

"I needed to do something," said Ennenga.

That message of love was in Ennenga’s mind just months after losing Ellery, compelling her to create the Ellery’s Gift Facebook page and give out cards to whoever she could.

The goal was simple, but profound. Ellery brought joy to so many lives, so in her memory, small acts of kindness would take place.

People would receive a card that read the following message:

“In her short life Ellery Feona taught us that the only thing that matters is LOVE. Please help us spread that love with acts of kindness, generosity and joy! Pass this card along to encourage even more love to grow.”

Recipients of the cards are then motivated to pay it forward with an act of kindness while passing the card on. When this happens, they are also asked to share their stories on Facebook.

“She brought so much love and joy to our life, and I couldn't imagine that ending with her death," said Ennenga.

Ellery’s Gift has reached thousands of people according to Ennenga, even reaching people in different countries.

“We brought 50 happy meals to share with the children and the staff at an orphanage in Guatemala in honor of Ellery and to celebrate Alison's birthday,” said one poster to the Facebook page, alongside a picture.

“This morning I went through the drive thru at Starbucks in Cottage Grove and I knew I wanted to pay if forward and use one of Ellery's cards,” said another poster. “I bought a $10 gift card and asked the guy in the drive thru to give the gift card and Ellery card to the car behind me. I felt so good and knew I would make someone feel special.”

These posts are just a few among many. Reading about these stories, Ennenga says, is therapeutic.

"It's healing for our family to hear that things are happening through Ellery's gift," she said.

Ennenga hopes to grow the organization to reach as many people as possible.

"It takes very little to make someone else's day or make them feel happy," she said.

She says she may eventually expand to become a non-profit that raises funds to help other parents who have lost children.

The new perspective on life that Ennenga gained after losing Ellery also included a silver lining. She says she is now grateful for every little thing in her life, something she admits may be an odd reaction to losing a child, but that loss seems to have forced her into seeing things in a new light.

“These eyes are a gift within the grief,” Ennenga said in a blog post.

This and the idea that life is not all about things gotten but things given is what Ennenga hopes to give to others through sharing her story.

Ennenga says she has cards available for people to have to keep the movement going. If you see her in town she says, "It's always ok to say hi.”

She also says it’s ok to talk about Ellery; she would actually prefer it.

One of the most important things that Ennenga says she wants to impart is the importance of never forgetting Ellery.

"The biggest fear is that people will forget your child. She was just a spunky little girl...people just smiled when they saw her,” said Ennenga, remembering her daughter. "Her brother and sisters just adored her...she completed our family."

Ellery’s blonde curls were also one of the things her mother said she remembers fondly about her.

Ellery has had ways of reaching out to the family that misses her as well.

“The day of Ellery’s funeral, a large yellow swallowtail butterfly flew right between my husband’s and my head,” said Ennenga on her blog aptly named “Chasing Bubberflies.”

She describes another few instances where a yellow swallowtail showed up during significant moments. When the family first visited Ellery’s grave, the butterfly was there. On a family trip to Valley Fair after her death, a butterfly was seen at the front gate and again at the van when the family was leaving.

On Ennenga’s first Mother’s Day without Ellery she again saw the yellow swallowtail butterfly. “What did I do? I chased it until I could see it no longer and then it came back and I followed it again,” she said.

Even though Ellery may be physically gone, the Ennengas have found a way to celebrate the life and joy she brought to the world for them.

"A substantial part of our hearts are all gone in this family and that we are trying to share the legacy and continue her spirit and to live on through acts of kindness and love,” Ennenga said.