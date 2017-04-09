Secret Agent 23 Skidoo brings 'kid-hop' to Red Wing

Stage shows and albums by the Skidoo crew are described as "a cornucopia of creativity, mixing a wide spectrum of genres into multi-instrumental, musically sophisticated, lyrically intelligent house party classics."

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo spent a decade touring the country with various hip-hop and funk acts, including Mos Def and Run DMC.

His musical direction changed when his daughter reached 5 years old.

"A proud papa, he decided it was time for her to get in on the family business, so he taught her to rhyme and started the world's first hip-hop family act," spokesmen said.

He hit the road with his daughter — also known as MC Fireworks — and his wife — also known as Bootysattva. Since 2008, they have gained a loyal national following and charted several No. 1 hits on SiriusXM Global Radio.

They received a Grammy this year for their latest release, "Infinity Plus One."

The crew's shows, affectionately described as "Kid-Hop" or "Half Pint Hip-Hop," have won glowing reviews from Time, USA Today, National Public Radio and other publications. Secret Agent 23 Skidoo has rocked sets at venues ranging from Lollapalooza to Austin City Limits to Legoland.

A lover of vocabulary and literacy, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo has produced the words and music for the U.S. library summer reading program television commercials for several years.

The current show features rapping, singing, harmonies, Motown-inspired dancing and "classy" purple suits, with occasional breakdancing and guest appearances. The troupe also includes a DJ, Mr. Strange and the 23's right-hand man, Santos.

"The core of 23 Skidoo's music is the celebration of creativity, exploration, adventure and especially diversity," according to his website found at secretagent23skidoo.com.

According to one reviewer, the show is built around "compelling rhythms and stories. The messages are all positive, 23 leaves parents skeptical of the genre powerless to resist."

Tickets are $10 to $18; the concert is a Kids Play Free event. Visit the box office, call 651-388-8700 or go online to www.sheldontheatre.org.