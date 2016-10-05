Welcome to Brooke Elizabeth’s world

Brooke Thoen -- a.k.a. Brooke Elizabeth -- will be featured at Caravan du Nord in Red Wing Oct. 7. She released an EP album in August titled Welcome to My World. (Photo courtesy of Karen Thoen)

ELLSWORTH -- Everything and nothing has changed for Brooke Thoen — better known these days as Brooke Elizabeth — since she was given a blue guitar for her 13th birthday.

She still takes that blue guitar — her favorite out of a collection of five — to most of her shows. The difference is recent shows tend to be a lot bigger, such as the Caravan du Nord in Red Wing where she’s featured Oct. 7, along with Rogue Valley and Joey Ryan and the Inks.

“It’s really crazy for me, honestly,” Elizabeth said. “My first year, I actually got to play a few songs before the song started with some other music students [from Universal Music Center]. This time, it’s just me, just Brooke Elizabeth, and it’s just awesome to see where that’s started and how I’ve gotten here.”

Her spot at Caravan is coming at the end of “the busiest summer,” Elizabeth said, with gigs across Wisconsin and the Twin Cities.

“It’s been great and it’s just really fun,” she said. “I’ve gotten to do a couple new venues, and have been expanding my audiences to new venues.”

The real highlight of the summer for the 17-year-old performer was the late-August release of her EP album Welcome to My World.

Elizabeth picked five songs that she connected with most to “tell her story,” she said.

“I thought it would really say what I wanted it to say,” she said. “I picked five songs that go together and work together in an EP. It’s not random. I put a lot of thought into it. I chose the ones I liked best and are closest to my heart and the ones I really wanted to share with others.”

She’ll be performing some of those songs in her performance at Caravan, as well as some covers and duets, but she wasn’t always comfortable performing her original works.

“A lot of times I didn’t even want to perform my originals,” Elizabeth said. “A lot of the time I just wanted to sing my covers, I felt like I didn’t have to explain myself. Now I love playing my originals.”

There was a time even performing covers was difficult as well.

“My first performance was at a Universal Music Center show in Red Wing and I just stood there with my guitar and tried not to look at anyone,” she laughed. “And now I love it and I like to talk to people after I perform and talk about my songs.”

These days she spends a lot more time working on her website www.brookelizabethmusic.com, writing songs and booking more performances. She started doing high school online last year to free up more time to work on these things, and will graduate this spring.

“There was something that just wasn't right,” she said. “At school I was never really comfortable talking about my music. So junior year I started to do online school and it’s been eye-opening to how much I can do and really pursue it to the best of my ability.”

Though she hasn’t decided which school just yet, Elizabeth plans to pursue music therapy in college next year.

“I’m hoping to work in a children’s hospital or be independent,” she said. It would be fun to be independent and go help lots of different places. I saw a video about it sophomore year and really got thinking about it, and it’s kind of just stuck.”

Until then, she’ll keep performing where she can.

“I didn’t realize I was going to be so successful, that I’d be living my dream,” she said. “I love that I get to do what I love and make a career of it.”