Stagehands announce 'The Drawer Boy'

“The Drawer Boy” by Michael Healey, under the direction of Lori Peterson, will hit the stage Nov. 3 for a two-week run.

The show was written and originally presented in Canada and has since been translated into numerous languages and received international acclaim with productions throughout the world. It has won every prize in the Canadian theatre world, has been one of the most-produced plays in Canadian theatre history and according to the Wall Street Journal, was the fourth most-produced play in the United States in the 2000s.

“The Drawer Boy” tells the story of Angus (played by Gary Lukes) and Morgan (Jon Tanberg), middle-aged farmers whose friendship has endured 30 years of ups and downs, including WWII, romance, death and crop failure. Angus’ memory is affected by an injury he suffered during the war, but he does fine with the help of his friend. Tolerance, trust and routine rule their lives.

When Miles (Derek Huebel), a naïve young actor from Toronto arrives and seeks to immerse himself in their rural lives as research for a play, Morgan grudgingly agrees to initiate the greenhorn into the baffling rituals of the bachelor farmer. Miles’ questions are at first innocent, but over time they set off all three on a powerful journey as Morgan and Angus relive the story of the events that shaped their lives.

Understated, yet heartwarming and humorous, “The Drawer Boy” takes us on a journey to a forgotten past and explores the complexities of love and sacrifice for a friend. Show dates are Nov. 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13, specifically timed to coincide with annual remembrances of Veterans Day. Special ticket pricing for active military and veterans, along with a reception for them, are part of this show’s run.

Strong ticket sales are anticipated, so visit svstagehands.org soon to see performance times and order your tickets. While you are on the Stagehands website, check out the video trailer for the show.

Special thanks to Adolph Johnson whose farm is featured in the video, and Dave Hansen (Hansen DVD) for the magic and artistry of the final product.