Wine & Wishes will wow Kentucky Derby-style

Guests will dress in Kentucky Derby style attire; ladies in Derby Day hats and pretty dresses, while men will don everything from colorful shirts to three-piece suits. The “adult night out” will feature wine and beer tasting, hors d’oeuvres, beverages, entertainment, and a live and silent auction.

The event, coordinated by the St. Francis Home and School Association, raises funds to help offset rising textbook and technology costs. Last year the event raised more than $20,000 with support from donors. This year’s goal is $30,000.

“It’s amazing to see the success of this event grow each year,” said committee chair Casey Oricchio. “We can’t thank the community enough for their generosity and support.”

A social hour will begin at 6 p.m., with event festivities officially beginning at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy acoustic entertainment by local musician, Tim Brunner. The upscale appetizer buffet will feature everything from meatballs and flatbreads, to shrimp and stuffed mushrooms. And it wouldn’t be a Kentucky themed event without mint juleps and fancy desserts.

A silent auction will take place from 7-9 p.m., with a live auction conducted by Hines Auction Service at 9 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a wide variety of valuable items and packages including a spring break stay at Christmas Mountain Village in Wisconsin Dells, a Roast on the Rush River, Minnesota Twins VIP package, and many other items donated by local businesses and friends of St. Francis.

As in the past, St. Francis students, with help from the Wine & Wishes Committee and teachers, have been collaborating on projects which will also be up for auction. Projects this year include a custom toy chest, personalized giant Jenga game and a wagon fairy garden. These projects are a highlight and a favorite to bid on.

Several local businesses have sponsored and donated their time and talents to make this event a success. DS Liquors coordinated wine and beer vendors for the event. Attendees will be wowed by the themed décor, provided by BoJo’s Creations. In addition, Coordinated Business Systems, Joanne Hines Agency, Limelight Social Media, Loberg Law Office and Quinn Motors of Ellsworth have offered support as Kentucky Derby sponsors.

The event is open to all members of the community. Tickets are $30 per person in advance or $35 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased online through the event website or at St. Francis School. More information about the event can be found on the event website at www.stfrancisellsworth.org/wine-andwishes, with the latest event news and announcements being posted on Facebook.

St. Francis School is a nonprofit organization striving to create a strong, child-centered, academic environment which prepares young people for a successful future built upon Catholic Christian values.