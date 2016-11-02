Seven Brides for Seven Brothers hits the stage

Set in rural Oregon, the musical will tell the story of Milly, a young bridge living in the 1850s. With having six brothers-in-law after marrying Adam Pontipee, she coordinates a plan to civilize and marry them off. Things end up going south when the brothers kidnap six women from a neighboring town to be their brides.

Students involved in the play have been working diligently to bring it together over the past few weeks. Even some of the dances and choreography were done by students.

“They’re all really motivated to achieve and to make this a great show for everybody that comes. Good is not good enough for them, they keep improving on their craft.” said Katie Fuchs, theatre director. “It’s kind of a unique process. We get to teach it as a class; there’s not many classes where the community gets to come in and see the finished product. It’s not like a paper that you turn in and get back in a week.”

The musical, based on the comedy and drama film, grabs the attention of all ages.

“It’s just kind of a historical favorite for a lot of people. It’s going to be fun to see people’s reaction to the musical,” Fuchs said.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers will keep guests on their seats with many high points, from charming dances to unruly disputes. The not-to-be missed show runs Nov. 3-5 and 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets will be available at the high school.