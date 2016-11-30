‘Silent Night’ marks 20 years of holiday cheer

In her two decades of directing the choir, she always told her second choral family that if the concert’s theme was “Silent Night,” that would signal the end of her directing adventure. This year the theme reflects her favorite song — “Silent Night.”

As she reflected on the past 20 years during an interview at the Hair Affaire in Spring Valley, where she has worked the past four years, her emotions escaped in tears trickling down her cheeks. She had always said if “Silent Night” appeared as the theme, it was the end of the road for her, but she’s having second thoughts.

“I love it so much, so maybe I’d do another year,” Kongshaug said. “I do love it. You get to be a family. My two granddaughters say no, I can’t give it up. So we’ll see what happens.”

She told the Spring Valley Stagehands, who own the theatre in which the concert is performed and where all concert proceeds go, to put it on the calendar for 2017. The past few years she has focused her energies on the Christmas concert, though she has directed Spring concerts and other performances in Spring Valley and Elmwood over the years. The annual Thanksgiving choir at the ecumenical service has been under her care for 20 years too.

A Spring Valley High School 1972 graduate, Kongshaug attended UW-River Falls for one year with the plan of pursuing a career in music education. She was part of the concert choir, the madrigals and dramas, and also began learning to play the piano. Ultimately, she followed her second career choice of hairdressing, but the music never left her heart.

In 1996, Stagehands representative Beth Deutsch asked Kongshaug to take her place as choir director while she pursued an opportunity at the Mabel Tainter Theater in Menomonie. Kongshaug sang in the choir at the time; the idea intrigued her.

“I remember thinking ‘I’d love to just try,’” Kongshaug said. “But how to put it all together?”

Ken Kratt of the Stagehands guided her that first year. The choir’s performance was held in conjunction with an orchestra. After her directorial debut, Kongshaug was hooked.

Since then, she has donated her time leading the adult and children’s choirs each year, choosing songs and corralling singers at Sunday night practices. Up to 65 singers have participated from surrounding communities such as Spring Valley, Elmwood, Menomonie, Woodville, Baldwin, Ellsworth, River Falls and Red Wing.

Kongshaug added a children’s choir for ages 4K to grade 5 because in her words, “Christmas isn’t Christmas without kids.”

The children sing at the beginning of each show, followed by the adults. Both choirs join together for a finale. Traditional Christmas carols have always been a mainstay in the program.

“That’s one thing I think has made the concert successful are songs the audience loves,” Kongshaug said. “You can see them singing along.”

About 50 vocalists comprise this year’s group, 15 of which have been with Kongshaug since day one. Some who haven’t sung in years are returning for her 20th anniversary. Adult ages range from 30s to pushing 80.

“There are no tryouts and many don’t read music,” Kongshaug said the choirs. “We break down the parts.”

Recruiting is done by word-of-mouth or by asking singers she has heard perform elsewhere, she said. Rehearsals start six weeks prior to the concert weekend; it’s rare that everyone is there all at the same time until the night of the first performance.

In honor of her 20th anniversary, Kongshaug is using many songs from her 10th season theme. Of course “Silent Night” headlines that list, which includes audience favorites such as “Angels Among Us,” “Mary Did You Know?” “The Prayer,” “Candlelight Christmas Canon” and many more favorites.

A new addition this year is the Middle Choir, for kids ages 10-15, inspired by past Children’s Choir singers who wanted to perform and love the theatre. Michelle Schmitt will direct the Middle Choir, while Julie Lund heads the Children’s Choir.

Also look for an Elvis appearance, fun costumes and the stage festooned in holiday cheer, Kongshaug added.

Over the years, many things have changed, including the shift to online ticket sales. Kongshaug fondly remembers being in charge of ticket sales, many of which were handled by calls to her home phone. Her husband Rod took many of those calls.

“Behind every great director is a wonderful husband,” Kongshaug laughed.

Her family is one reason she is considering hanging up the directing baton. Son Jordan and his wife Annie (both teachers), along with children Belle, Clara and Domonic live in Elk Mound. Daughter Fallon and husband Nate are doctors in Milwaukee, where they live with children Jule and Rory. Visiting them and helping them out is a priority.

“I want to help my family more, but I love this so much,” Kongshaug said. “But I know they want me to have a hobby I love too. So I’m torn.

“I have met so many amazing people. They are my choir family. That’s what keeps me there.”

The choirs will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Spring Valley Theatre (S234 McKay Ave.) Kongshaug encourages the public to check out the Stagehands holiday market 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Spring Valley Community Center (S242 McKay Ave.)