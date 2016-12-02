Search
    PHOTOS: A Christmas Carol staged in new auditorium

    By Sarah Young Today at 8:47 a.m.
    Christmas carolers sing “Deck the Halls” just before Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Erik Zielinski) shoos them away with his cane, at a rehearsal Monday, Nov. 28 at Prescott High School. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)1 / 5
    Anna Welter and Ayla Peterson take center stage as they rehearse their parts in “A Christmas Carol” Monday, Nov. 28 at the new Prescott High School auditorium. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)2 / 5
    Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Erik Zielinski) is greeted by his nephew (Kieran Lapcinski) as Bob Cratchitt (Sam DuBois) works dubiously on Christmas Eve, during a play rehearsal Monday, Nov. 28 at Prescott High School. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)3 / 5
    Ebenezer Scrooge’s housekeeper Mrs. Dilber (played by Chloe Rohl) sits on Scrooge’s bed as she laments the crotchety ways of her crabby boss during "A Christmas Carol" rehearsal Monday, Nov. 28 at Prescott High School. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)4 / 5
    Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Erik Zielinski) is greeted by his former business partner Marley’s ghost (Josh Dickey), much to his disbelief, during the Prescott High School Drama Club rehearsal of "A Christmas Carol" Monday, Nov. 28. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)5 / 5

    PRESCOTT -- Prescott High School Drama will present “A Christmas Carol” in the new Prescott Auditorium this weekend — the first play staged in the new facility.

    Veteran director Diana Champlin and the cast of the Christmas classic rehearsed Monday, Nov. 28 for the first time in the auditorium. Excitement was buzzing backstage as thespians skittered about behind the red curtain, using their microphones, props and set for the first time.

    “We moved the sets (from Prescott Middle School) in the snow Wednesday (Nov. 23),” Champlin said. “The acoustics are so much better here. There is three times the space, so much more space.”

    The cast read through scripts in September. Champlin, who has been directing production for 25 years, chose the play due to its traditional appeal to a wide variety in the community.

    “Since it’s the first play (in the new space), we thought it would be interesting and appeal to everyone,” Champlin said.

    After scripts were combed through, the group decided which parts fit each actor the best. Actors range from 4 years old to high school students.

    “Sometimes there’s a little negotiating going on, but I get the final say,” Champlin said.

    Actors will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Advance tickets are available from cast members or at the Twisted Oak Coffee House and Brickyard Pub & Eatery in Prescott. The cost is $8 in advance, or $8.50 at the door.

    A holiday cookie walk will be held after each show. Proceeds will benefit arts programs in the district.

