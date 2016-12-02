PHOTOS: A Christmas Carol staged in new auditorium

Veteran director Diana Champlin and the cast of the Christmas classic rehearsed Monday, Nov. 28 for the first time in the auditorium. Excitement was buzzing backstage as thespians skittered about behind the red curtain, using their microphones, props and set for the first time.

“We moved the sets (from Prescott Middle School) in the snow Wednesday (Nov. 23),” Champlin said. “The acoustics are so much better here. There is three times the space, so much more space.”

The cast read through scripts in September. Champlin, who has been directing production for 25 years, chose the play due to its traditional appeal to a wide variety in the community.

“Since it’s the first play (in the new space), we thought it would be interesting and appeal to everyone,” Champlin said.

After scripts were combed through, the group decided which parts fit each actor the best. Actors range from 4 years old to high school students.

“Sometimes there’s a little negotiating going on, but I get the final say,” Champlin said.

Actors will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Advance tickets are available from cast members or at the Twisted Oak Coffee House and Brickyard Pub & Eatery in Prescott. The cost is $8 in advance, or $8.50 at the door.

A holiday cookie walk will be held after each show. Proceeds will benefit arts programs in the district.