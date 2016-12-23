Sarah Young, editor

Nostalgia is the word that comes to mind when I think of “A Christmas Story.”

There are so many moments in that movie that I can relate to; it’s almost like it was based on snippets of my life, even though it takes place in 1940 and I was born in the 1980s. I think most of us can say that about the adventures of little Ralphie. Christmas magic, writing letters to Santa and hoping against hope for the best Christmas present ever will go on through the generations.

The film’s plot is meandering, seen through the eyes of a child. While it certainly wouldn’t have won any Oscars, there’s something to be said for a story that makes you feel like you’ve come home. As one columnist opined, it details life in the U.S. when downtown department stores were magical places, small towns weren’t just bedroom communities for commuters and the biggest problem for kids was the bully down the street, who really wasn’t that bad a bully at all.

Who hasn’t been forced to wear some hideous article of clothing because it was a gift and it would be a sin to hurt the giver’s feelings? I was never forced to wear something as traumatic as a pink rabbit pajama suit like Ralphie, but I do remember a pair of oversized, clownish rainbow overalls that I wished would mysteriously disappear into the night. I even went so far as to write “NO CLOTHES” on my Christmas lists dispersed to great-aunts, my mother and grandparents. They didn’t listen.

All Ralphie wanted for Christmas was a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle, but of course his overprotective mother was convinced he’d “shoot his eye out.” And he almost did. Aren’t mothers always right?

We’ve all had something on our Christmas wish list we wanted so badly we’d almost sell our souls for it. As a child, my cousins had a Pogo ball, and I literally thought I’d shrivel up and die if I didn’t get one. Luckily, my mother didn’t want that to happen, so she wrapped one up for me. I’ll never forget the pure joy I felt that Christmas morning.

And who can forget Randy stuffed into his snowsuit, over-bundled to the max against a frigid Indiana winter. My grandfather wouldn’t let me leave the house in winter without so many layers I was sure I’d melt. I always looked like a marshmallow person, and sometimes I swear it was 70 degrees and I still had to wear earmuffs.

While I’m not sure everyone wants a leg lamp in their living room, I think we can all appreciate how the film brings us to a simpler time, before the world became such a complicated place.

'Christmas Vacation' is the ultimate Christmas comedy

Matt Lambert, reporter

Throughout the holiday season, we are smothered by hundreds of different movies.

Movies like “Elf” with a zany Will Ferrell bouncing off the walls in tights, trying to find his father. Or maybe an action film is more your style, like “Die Hard.” Nothing says Merry Christmas like John McClane taking down a group of German terrorists. Maybe you prefer the sappy Christmas story like, “Love, Actually” where a cavalcade of bad actors try to convince you they love each other.

No, your time is valuable this holiday season, so sit down with your family and enjoy a movie that embodies Christmas comedy, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Shockingly enough, this is the fourth installment in the Griswold family movie series, but this one by far takes the cake.

Just think about the cast for a minute. You have Chevy Chase at the peak of his career, coming off “Fletch,” “Caddyshack,” and “Spies Like Us” all in the same decade. Beverly D’Angelo plays the perfect, sensible foil to Chase while the children and parents make up the rest of the chaotic family.

Not only that, but the disfunction of the family is never higher than when cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid) graces the screen with his loveable, foolish antics.

Why is this the best Christmas movie? Because after multiple Christmas parties, distant travels, and giving your great uncle a place to stay, it’s nice to kick back and notice how your family isn’t as bad as the Griswolds.

So at your next Christmas celebration do as the Griswolds would do: say the Pledge of Allegiance before dinner, have a squirrel run rampant through your home, and have your crazy cousin kidnap your boss because he didn’t give you the Christmas bonus you were hoping for.

'It's a Wonderful Life' is universal

Jalen Knuteson, reporter

The best Christmas movie of all time is also the greatest Christmas movie of all time.

The reason Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life is great is not just because 70 years later it is withstanding the test of time. It’s a Wonderful Life has the ability to pull you in and tell you, no matter who you are, that everything is going to be alright.

Perhaps my favorite part about the movie is hearing people say, “I hated when that movie was always on, but now I appreciate it.”

The best way to explain the movie’s place on the Christmas movie shelf is that it’s the healing lift you need.

Other movies help you laugh and escape.

It’s a Wonderful Life allows you to relate to the movie, reflect on your own life, and then at the end it shows you that we have resources and networks that we weren’t aware of.

Nothing can relieve grief like a well-timed hug and, with Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed as George and Mary Bailey, It’s a Wonderful Life does that.

It has a little bit of everything as it takes you through George’s childhood. The scenes where the kids are sliding down the hill onto the ice on shovels is wonderful. The one-on-one conversation that George has with his father at the kitchen table is a moment like the scene in Field of Dreams when Ray finally gets to “have a catch” with his dad. George got the chance to say the things that sometimes we wish we could have.

The scene where George and Mary throw rocks at the house and George says “wouldn’t live in as a ghost” offers humor to cut the romantic tension.

Whenever the moment gets too deep the script resets with a moment of levity.

Here are a couple of quotes to look for: “Say brainless, don’t you know where coconuts come from?”; “I’ve been saving up for a divorce if ever I should get a husband”; “Why don’t you just kiss her instead of talking her to death?”