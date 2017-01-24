Pleasant Corner Schoolhouse takes on new life

That’s not the case with Pleasant Corner Schoolhouse, located at the junction of Pepin County roads J and JJ, just south of the Pierce County border. It’s freshly painted with sparkling windows, inviting hardwood floors and a stable foundation.

Minneapolis artists and musicians Kendra Gebbia Baillie and John Baillie bought the schoolhouse Monday, Jan. 16. The small building is not only a place for them to retreat from city life, but a space they will share with the community in many ways. Its accessibility from the Twin Cities is a draw not only for them, but a growing number of travelers seeking peace and a lively art scene along Wisconsin’s “west coast.”

Gebbia Baillie is reflective as she details the couple’s journey to owning a piece of Stockholm history. Her father, William Arturo, died and left her some money for an investment property. She and Baillie have many friends around the Pepin/Stockholm area, including the owners of Avalon Farm. When they learned the schoolhouse was for sale, their wheels started turning.

“Our sailor friends (who dock at Pepin Marina) paved the way,” Gebbia-Baillie said. “This just felt right. This is in my father’s honor. We would not be able to do this without him.”

She plans to install a plaque in his memory at the schoolhouse so that others may know of his role. As for the schoolhouse’s use, that’s a story that will unfold over time.

“We’re not going to force anything,” Baillie said. “We’re going to let it tell us its own path.”

So far, that path has branched out to include winter markets, held the first Saturday of the month December through March.

The next winter market, which the couple sees as their grand opening, will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4.

Local and regional artisans offer honey, tea, chocolate, baked goods, kettle corn, soaps, pottery, fine arts, salsas, jams, photography, textiles, fabric arts and more. The gathering brings joy to the depths of winter’s reign.

“It’s a lovely thing for the community,” Gebbia-Baillie said. “In the winter, everything shuts down.”

Once spring breathes fresh life into the air, the couple wants to hold an outdoor/indoor Earth Day-themed market.

Baillie, who is a graphic designer and audio engineer, also envisions recording music in the schoolhouse. He and Gebbia Baillie, along with other musicians, have compiled live performances at Casket Arts Building in northeast Minneapolis. The proceeds from those four CDs go toward providing live music at that facility. They hope to do the same thing under the title “Schoolhouse Sound.”

“There’s not always a budget for live music and we believe in it,” Baillie said.

Besides hosting live music and winter markets, the schoolhouse may be available for lodging in the summers, weddings or group gatherings. Its proximity to the Great River Road, popular with tourists, would make marketing it as a single-bedroom lodging an option, Gebbia Baillie said. The property is zoned for commercial and residential; the previous owners used it as an event space.

“They really saved it,” Gebbia Baillie said. “They restored it.”

As for the basement, the pair hopes to renovate it into a woodcut printmaking studio. Gebbia Baillie said the schoolhouse was placed on a new foundation in the 1940s, giving the basement space high ceilings and good light.

“I can see myself making art here,” Gebbia Baillie said.

The hope is that others will create art there too, whether it takes the form of drawing co-ops, or art classes.

For more information about Pleasant Corner Schoolhouse (W11798 Pleasant Corner Road, Stockholm) events, visit “Pleasant Corner Schoolhouse” on Facebook.