‘Not just dusty scrolls and dusty books anymore’

Fast forward to now, assuming its place in the former elementary school’s gymnasium with an annual budget of $92,000; the library is taking advantage of classic literature and advanced technology.

Library Director Rebecca Schmitt assumed her title two years ago, but has been working at the library for eight years total, after starting while in high school.

Schmitt’s passion for libraries wasn’t a difficult choice, seeing how she describes herself as “a lifelong learner.”

“I like books. I like stories,” Schmitt said. “I like being able to connect people with the right resources. I like being of service to people.”

The library, however, isn’t just paperbacks of Jane Austen and Mark Twain, but rather a center of resources for the surrounding communities.

“Primarily, libraries are all about community service and what we can provide and help those just to get through,” Schmitt said. “To offer what they need for their families to enhance their quality of life.”

In the library, patrons can take advantage of services like faxing and copying or receiving help in finding a job.

Schmitt estimates the library added 145 new patrons in 2016, 34 more than 2015 and 57 more than 2014. Along with growing user numbers, 841 people who live in the village have a library card as do 709 people who live outside the village limits.

The Spring Valley Library is the leader among Grade III county libraries. A Grade III designation means it services 3,000 or less people in a community, in the state of Wisconsin.

Along with an increase in wireless sessions, 5,770 in 2016 compared to 3,235 sessions in 2015, the library offers classes for children, story times and holds an after-school program.

The kids aren’t the only ones to enjoy the library, as there is a crochet club, film club and a variety of book clubs, too.

Schmitt correlates the library’s success to the community’s involvement inside and outside the structure.

“There is a very strong book culture here,” Schmitt said. “We offer three book clubs, but there are at least three or four other books clubs here in town that meet at other locations.”

A library card is free at the Spring Valley Library but also throughout the entire MORE library system, which is comprised of 50 Wisconsin libraries total.

With audiobooks, movies, free Wi-Fi, and enough nonfiction and fiction books to get lost in for weeks, patrons are sure to find something in the library’s 31,472 different circulated items.

To keep up-to-date on the library’s offerings, visit springvalleylibrary.org.