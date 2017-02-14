UWRF Dance Theatre, a modern dance company, has brought an artistic dance program to students who love to dance for over 30 years. UWRF Dance Theatre strives to provide rich dance experiences and performances to River Falls and the surrounding communities.

The 2017 concert features the work of numerous UWRF Dance Theatre Alumni, current students, faculty, and professionals. The evening will consist of diverse dance forms from Contemporary, Modern, Hip-hop, and Jazz.

Dance Theatre Alumni Rana Kuebker and Allison Kocak collaboratively created a dance, “Waste Not, Want Not,” that explores, with great comedy and whimsy, our disposable society and the necessity of minimizing our carbon footprint in a light hearted display that will have all ages chuckling.

“Driven by Desire,” choreographed by Danielle Ricci, utilizes child-like curiosity allowing our questions to follow us. This piece balances powerful movement that is based in the modern dance aesthetic tradition, with beautiful avant-garde compositional and visual elements.

“Aspiring,” choreographed by Dance Theatre Director Mari Kline-Kluck, will be adjudicated at the American College Dance Association Conference shortly after the Spring Concert concludes. The piece represents the journey taken to acquire insight of one’s own character and values.

The male dancers of Dance Theatre have teamed up to create “J'ai besoin de café.” This humorous piece combines quirky movement with athletic outbursts of virtuosic spectacle.

Gaelic movement, language, and poetry inspired the full company piece titled “Níl Sa Saol Seo Ach Ceo” that evolves from unadulterated to exuberant movement sequences highlighted by the large cast of dancers. Movement unfolds in patterns like a kaleidoscope of dancers on stage.

The annual spring concert is open to the public and is appropriate for all ages and backgrounds. Admission is $10/adults, $8/seniors (60+), $5/students and children, and free for UWRF students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at the University Theatre Box Office in Kleinpell Fine Arts Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and from 6:30-7:15 p.m. on performance nights, by phone at 715-425-3114 or online athttp://marketplace.uwrf.edu/collections/dance-theatre.

For more information, call Kline-Kluck at 715-425-0743 or email mari.kline@uwrf.edu.