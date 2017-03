1 / 8

The village of Elmwood shook its shamrocks Saturday, March 18 as part of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. The streets were flooded with green at 4 p.m. for the fifth annual parade. The grand marshals were Elmwood citizens Bob and Gwen Huebel. For more photos, turn to page A14. (Herald photo by Matthew Lambert) 2 / 8

Grand marshals Bob and Gwen Huebel ride in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Elmwood Saturday, March 18. (Herald photos by Matthew Lambert) 3 / 8

Saturday, March 18 saw the fifth annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Elmwood, where citizens were decked out in green from head-to-toe. (Herald photo by Matthew Lambert) 4 / 8

It wasn't just the adults having fun during the Elmwood St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 18. (Herald photo by Matthew Lambert) 5 / 8

Elmwood citizens lined up on Main Street waiting for St. Patrick’s revelers to parade by Saturday, March 18. Some even passed out candy. (Herald photo by Matthew Lambert) 6 / 8

The Donnelly family marches down the street with Irish pride during Elmwood’s St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday, March 18. (Herald photo by Matthew Lambert) 7 / 8