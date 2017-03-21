Ellsworth drama club presents 'Prom Night Fright'

With one last chance to get into heaven, the ghosts have to deal with a new hotel owner who wants to host the local prom.

With a pair of ornery ghosts, a series of high school love triangles, and a janitorial surprise, the play is going to have "ups and down and hijinx," according to the play's director Katie Fuchs.

Fuchs, a English teacher at Ellsworth High School, said she wanted to have a large cast with a group of seniors ready to graduate in a few months.

Fuchs has been involved in the drama club far before her two years of teaching. She is a 2008 EHS graduate and said she was involved then as well.

On deciding why "Prom Night Fright" was the best choice, Fuchs reflected on classics by Shakespeare and Arthur Miller that are the norm. However, Fuchs said she knew the community would enjoy a cute comedy like this.

The production of the play is extensive, with Fuchs estimating around 100 students being involved with everything from cast, crew, set design and building.

"I'm a worrier so I'm going to worry, but these kids are pretty great," Fuchs said. "If I say I need something, they're willing to come in after school ... It's neat to see it all come together."

The play begins at 7:30 p.m. each night in the EHS cafetorium. Ticket prices are $8 for adults, $3 for students.

The biggest reason why Fuchs wants people to come is to see how "unique" the project is and to see how hard the community has worked to put on this spooky comedy.

"There aren't many school-based projects where community members can come in and see something that has so much art," Fuchs said. "It's acting. It's design. It's painting. It's lighting. It's tech. There's just so many different facets to it."