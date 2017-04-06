Prescott presents 'Legally Blonde Jr.'

This spirited musical follows the adventurous Elle Woods as she breaks through stereotypes and obstacles in pursuit of finding her true self. Based on the Broadway musical and popular movie, this junior version promises familiar music, dance routines and a lot of great fun.

Prescott teachers Brittany Kamrath and Kristen Hofmeister are providing musical direction for the performance. Thomas Speltz is the production manager with stage direction by Dave Kappelhoff and choreography by Lydia Smith.

"The students are experiencing a real treat with this professional direction," said Prescott Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza. "I believe the audience will enjoy every minute of this production."

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Public seating is general admission and doors will open a half-hour prior to the performance. All performances are at the Prescott High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door (senior citizens receive a $2 discount) and are available locally at the high school and middle school, Ptacek's and Twisted Oak. Tickets can also be purchased online at prescottmusical2017.brownpapertickets.com for a small convenience fee.