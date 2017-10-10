Summer's over, but Stockholm strolls on

"It's such a beautiful time of year, and Stockholm is at the epicenter of fall color," Stroll organizer Amanda Scholz said. "The drive here along the Mississippi River is absolutely spectacular. It's the perfect place to be right now, so we're expecting lots of happy visitors at the upcoming Stroll."

The shops, restaurants and galleries in Stockholm have special exhibits and merchandise during the Stroll. Highlights include:

• An ongoing exhibit at Abode Gallery by art photographer Joseph Messicci, along with complimentary wine and snacks from the Stockholm Pie Company.

• At Antique Future, Stockholm/Maiden Rock native Sita Hoffman will return to the area to display her spectacular abstract paintings. Shop owners Sarah Smith and Dan Prokosh will provide gourmet s'mores and hot cider around a campfire in their open air gallery.

• A tasting of "handcrafted beer in a handcrafted boutique," said Char Harris Scherer of the Hugga Bugga yarn and crafts store. "If you don't know the difference between an IPA and a pilsner, here's your chance to find out." Visitors can sample locally brewed beers from Wisconsin and Minnesota while learning about their unique features.

• New work by photographer Marta Spencer at Indigo Swan Jewelry and Fine Art. Spencer has developed a unique style of capturing photos with her iPhone, featured in many Instagram galleries, Mobiography Online Smartphone Magazine, and as a featured photographer in the 2018 TruStone Financial Calendar.

• Copper is the theme at Sandy's Clothing and Art, with Colorado Copper Jewelry by artist Rachel Rayburn and enameled copper tiles by Houston Llew. "Stockholm Mules" — a beverage invented specially for the occasion — will be served in traditional copper mugs around the campfire.

• At The Palate, a gourmet kitchen store, featured wines will be paired with food tastings.

• The Purple Turtle Artisan Collective will highlight the award-winning work of local potter Diane Millner of Stockholm Pottery Company, along with treats and drinks.

• A farmers market with local produce, flowers, lavender and homemade goods.