The strength of a community to be documented in film

According to Director of Tri-Angels Fund Michelle Rinehart, 250 runners attended the event this year on Saturday, Aug. 20. (Herald photo by Naomi N. Lugo)

Young runners hold their hands over their hearts for the singing of the national anthem at the annual Tri-Angels Fun Run Saturday, Aug. 20. (Herald photo by Naomi N. Lugo)

(From left): Ally Pizzi, Ashley Nelson and Autumn Gray were all teammates on Amara Schaffhausen's soccer team and were "running for Amara" during the 5K. (Herald photo by Naomi N. Lugo)

The Tri-Angels playground opened in 2015 and was designed to be accessible by all. Elements of the park were designed to honor the three Schaffhausen girls: Amara, Sophie and Cecilia. (Herald photo by Naomi N. Lugo)

RIVER FALLS -- This year marked the fourth for the annual 5k fun run race benefitting the Tri-Angels Fund.

Participants gathered at Hoffman Park to run and show support, something that the River Falls community has greatly exemplified since the 2012 tragedy that took the lives of Schaffhausen sisters Amara, Sophie and Cecilia. According to Director of Tri-Angels Fund Michelle Rinehart, 250 runners attended the event this year.

On site with runners, volunteers and onlookers this year was a film crew.

Alms Creative, a video production company based in the St. Croix River Valley, was present at the opening of the playground last year to create a short film about the event. This year filmmaker William Alms returned to continue the work.

“My overall hope is to reveal this community's path from the darkness to the light,” said Alms, who was inspired by the community’s response to the tragic deaths of Amara, Sophie and Cecilia Schaffhausen, who were killed by their father Aaron.

The mission for the film, according to Alms, is to show River Falls as an example for other communities who have been dealt tragedy.

“When a person asks themselves the question, "What can I do?" in the wake of tragedy, my hope is that this film gives that person the courage and empowerment he or she needs to take action,” said Alms.

A portion of the funds raised at the 5k this year went to the production of the documentary aptly named “Tri-Angels.” The film is expected to be finished in summer 2017 for the viewing of the community and film festival crowds.