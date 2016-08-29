Corpse flower set to bloom at UWRF

The Corpse flower is showing signs that it will bloom once again in the UW-River Falls greenhouse. The last time it bloomed was 2013. When it blooms it emits an odor similar to rotting flesh. (Photo courtesy of Kathy M Helgeson)

RIVER FALLS -- The corpse flower at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls is entering its blooming cycle and estimated to bloom within 7 to 10 days. The corpse flower previously bloomed three years ago in August 2013 and for the first time in October 2010.

The UWRF titan arum or corpse flower seed was received from UW-Madison in 2001. A large rare flower named for its rotting flesh smell emitted as it blooms, the corpse flower has a blooming cycle that can span from several years to several decades. Typically, the bloom lasts only a few hours. The plant’s rotten meat odor is strongest at night in order to attract carrion beetles and flies to pollinate it. The corpse flower at UW-River Falls is unique in that it has bloomed three times in the past six years with about three years between each bloom.

Dan Waletzko, greenhouse and field plot manager, estimates the flower is growing 1.5-2 inches a day and as of Friday, Aug. 26, was 28.5 inches tall. He anticipates the plant to grow to between 40-48 inches before blooming in 7-10 days.

Updates and more information about the corpse flower can be found on the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (CAFES) home page at www.uwrf.edu/CAFES or the CAFES Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UWRF.CAFES.

The public is welcome to visit the greenhouse to view (and smell) the flower. Regular hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Hours may be extended depending on interest and the time of blooming. Large groups are encouraged to call ahead as viewing space may be limited. The UWRF greenhouse is located behind the Agricultural Science building off South Third Street. Those wishing to view the flower before the opening should park in metered parking lot J. The day of opening, after 4:30 p.m., lots G (south of Hathorn Hall) and H (south of Agricultural Science building and the Engineering Annex) will be open to the public.

For more information, email Waletzko at daniel.k.waletzko@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-4888.

