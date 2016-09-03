New artifacts added to military display

The Pierce County Historical Society has painstakingly put together this comprehensive “Pierce County in War and Peace” military display at River Bluff History Center in Bay City. The public is invited to attend an open house Sept. 10 or 11. (Photo courtesy of Pat Mory)

BAY CITY -- On Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, the River Bluffs History Center located in Bay City will be open with its Pierce County Military display.

The exhibit “Pierce County in War and Peace” is available for viewing 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and the building is handicap accessible.

The year 2016 marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, so emphasis is placed on this event. A number of new storyboards have been added.

Photos from Sgt. Raymond Dunn’s experiences from basic training through the Battle of the Bulge and throughout Europe are included. New artifacts have also been received and are on display. Many new data sheets on Pierce County veterans have been added to the notebooks ranging from the War of 1812 through 2016. Information is still being collected.

The last two open house weekends are Sept. 10 and 11 and Oct. 8 and 9. The exhibit will then be taken down and put into storage. Everyone is cordially invited to come and share in the memories this exhibit contains.