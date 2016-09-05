UWRF seeks career fair exhibitors

RIVER FALLS -- The University of Wisconsin-River Falls is seeking employer involvement for the Fall Career Fair to be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the University Center on campus.

The Career Fair gives students the opportunity to meet and network with potential employers. Students can learn about internship and career opportunities with employers who relate to their area of study.

“I gained an invaluable experience speaking with professionals in my field of interest, gaining a better understanding of the jobs which are available to me and learning to be proactive in the outcome of my own future,” said a past student attendee.

Organizations speak highly of UWRF students, stating, “Some of the best I’ve seen, very professional,” and “This is the best Career Fair I’ve been to.”

UWRF Career Services prepares students for the Career Fair by offering a prep session prior to the event. The session features interactive stations for students to learn about and practice networking, conversing with recruiters, creating appropriate application materials, dressing professionally and researching attending organizations.

UWRF has a reputation for offering quality academic programs in more than 45 degree areas within four colleges: the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and Professional Studies, the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, and the AACSB-accredited College of Business and Economics.

Career Fair registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. UWRF Career Services encourages interested parties to register as early as possible. The registration deadline is Sept. 9.

More information and further details about the Career Fair can be found at www.uwrf.edu/careerfair, by contacting Career Fair Coordinator Tia Fuhr at cfcoordinator@uwrf.edu or by calling 715-425-3572.