Longtime Prescott resident and volunteer Michael Meier has been proclaimed the 2016 Prescott Daze grand marshal. He will ride in Sunday's parade, beginning at 2 p.m. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

PRESCOTT -- The definition of humble is “having or showing a modest or low estimate of one's own importance,” which describes longtime Prescott area resident and volunteer Michael Meier to a tee. But what Meier shrugs off is how his actions have touched so many the years. Meier has been chosen as this year’s Prescott Daze grand marshal.

As he sips water at Ptacek’s IGA cafe Tuesday, Aug. 30, Meier opens up about a year of struggles.

“I’ve had a lot of bad luck,” Meier notes ruefully. “But I know I just got to keep a positive attitude. That’s about all I can do.”

Sandy, Meier’s wife of 41 years, died suddenly and unexpectedly Memorial Day weekend. She had a mesenteric artery bypass about 20 years ago, and it “just blew,” Meier said.

As if that’s not enough, Meier is battling Stage 4 cancer. He was diagnosed three years ago with a collapsed lung and metastatic melanoma. Once it went into remission for three months, but twice the cancer has moved to his brain. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy, which affects his memory, he said.

He was hospitalized for three days in May, when he was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes, caused by the chemo killing his pancreas. But through it all his faith has never wavered.

His smile brightens as he talks of his 11 siblings and three children -- his “great support system.”

“My furthest sibling lives in Siren,” Meier said. “That’s something, to stay that close together all of us.”

His son Michael served 20 years in the Air Force; son Travis works at Red Wing Shoe; and daughter Ashlee is in the loan business in the Cities.

Meier credits his hard work ethic to growing up on a farm five miles south of town, where the family raised beef, dairy cows, pigs and as many as 200 chickens.

“I also worked for the neighbors,” Meier said. “The Boles, the Kinnemans baling hay, Norm Beskar. I got a $1 an hour and that was pretty good.”

Meier soon was hired at Trinity Meyer as a welder, where he worked for 43 years. When he retired, he worked on heavy equipment and loaded poles on semis.

He also served in the Army Reserve 652nd Engineering Company at Ellsworth for 27 years. His service took him to Honduras, where he operated heavy equipment and built roads; Guatemala, where the Company built two bridges; and Panama, where he welded bridge beams on a 90-foot long structure nonstop for two weeks.

It’s evident his heart has always embraced giving back to the community -- especially the St. Joseph Parish and Knights of Columbus.

He has been a huge part of the K of C’s Punt, Pass & Kick Contest, free throw contests, kite-flying, pancake breakfasts, setting up Prescott Daze events, bloodmobiles and working at the Pierce County Fair food stand.

From 1994-1997 he was a Knight district deputy, overseeing K of C organizations in Prescott, Ellsworth, Elmwood, Durand and Menomonie. He received the Star District Award for best district deputy in the La Crosse Diocese during that time.

When he received word that he was chosen not only as one of the Most Admired Senior Citizens 2016 at the Pierce County Fair, but as Prescott’s grand marshal, he was in shock.

“‘How did I get this?’” he said went through his mind. Then it was “‘And wow, what am I going to ride on?’”

While riding in the parade will be fun, his focus these days is helping his church. Meier spoke of raising money for renovations at St. Joseph, including pews, redoing the stained glass windows, new flooring, an addition, remodeling the basement and more.

“I don’t mind talking to people to see if we can stir up some money,” Meier said of a pledge drive. “When St. Joe’s School was first built, my dad was on that committee. We did it back thing, now it’s the same thing again.”

In Meier’s opinion, Prescott is growing, becoming bigger and better, he said.

“These are my priorities in life,” Meier concluded. “God is first. Then country, family and community. And that won’t ever change.”