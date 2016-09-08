Aloha -- Prescott Daze goes Hawaiian

Pre-Daze festivities kick off Thursday for kids. The Middle School Dance for grades 6-8 will be held 6-8 p.m. at the Middle School Cafeteria. Admission is $1 for a donation to Camp Needlepoint (camp for children living with diabetes). Music, games, prizes and concessions will be sold.

Prescott Daze Street Dance gates open at 7:30 p.m.. “Adam Elijah Band” rock band will play from 8-12 at Mercord Mill Park along the riverfront. Free with a Prescott Daze button. No one under 21 admitted.

Prescott Fire and Rescue activities at the Fire Hall 4 p.m. to midnight: Beer Garden and Joe’s BBQ Chicken from 4-8 p.m., vehicle accident extraction demonstration at 7 p.m. and a free outdoor family movie at dusk. Located at the corner of Flora/Walnut.

Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center (200 Monroe St.) will host a program at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. featuring an exciting “Tropical Rain Forests” educational program with the Minnesota Zoomobile at Freedom Park. Explore the different layers of the rainforest, meet species that thrive there and learn about the importance of this complex ecosystem around the world. Trained Zoomobile naturalists will provide exciting “beak-to-nose” experiences with live animals. Reservations are required by calling 715-262-0104.

PHS Drama Club and Summer School Theater classes present “Robin Hood: Tales of Ye Merry Woode” at 4 p.m. in the middle school gym. All seats are $5.

Punt, Pass and Kick Contest. Registration at 3:30 with contest to begin at 4 p.m. at the High School Football Field. Ages 8 to 13 boys and girls.

Prescott Daze Fishing Contest with registration starting at 5:30 a.m. Contest runs from 7 a.m. to noon at the Prescott Boat Launch fishing the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers. Weigh-in and awards will be promptly at noon. $10 entry fee per person and button is required.

14th Annual Prescott Daze Fun Run/Walk with proceeds to benefit Prescott School Athletics. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and concludes at 7:55 a.m. at the Malone Intermediate School (old High School).

Arts/crafts/food vendors from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Broad Street.

17th Annual Prescott Daze Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Broad Street. Stop by to see the 3M NASCAR between 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is $15 and on the day of the event registration is $20.

Welcome and Heritage Center located by the clock tower will be open Saturday morning with showings of a 10-minute video on Prescott history; continuous showings start at 8 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

Prescott Daze children’s events are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middle School Park. Activities include pony rides from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fantasy Coral petting zoo, train rides, Prescott Fire Department kid’s water fights, Interactive inflatables, Henna Tattoos, carnival games and much more. Concessions will be sold.

Prescott Sportsman’s Club will be at the Prescott Daze children’s events 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with their Dri-Fire Trap Shooting Station. Meet some members of the Prescott Trap Club.

PHS Drama Club and Summer School Theater classes present “Robin Hood: Tales of Ye Merry Woode” at 1:14 p.m. at the middle school stage. All seats are $5.

Knights of Columbus food tent will serve 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the No Name Saloon.

Bean Bag Toss sponsored by the Prescott Sportsman’s Club at the Fire Hall next to horse shoe pits at 11 a.m. with registration at 10:30 a.m. Teams of two; max of 64 teams. Co-ed team tournament to follow around 12:30 p.m.

Disc-golf tournament at 2 p.m. behind at the Disc Golf Course (behind the high school). No pre-registration is required; $10 entry fee includes 9-hole tournament and closest to the pin contest. Winner of tournament wins 20 percent of money collected and contest winner $10. Hosted by the Disc-golf club. For more information contact Steve Peterson. speters1@prescott.k12.wi.us.

Third Annual Prescott Daze Skateboarding Demonstration and Block Party runs from 1-4 p.m. at the Prescott Skate Park. This event is geared towards “tweens” and teenagers, but open to all ages. Whether you skateboard or not, there is a little something for everyone. Skateboarding competitions, demonstrations, and clinics will be going on all afternoon. Pro-Am skaters, tons of giveaways and raffles to include: skateboards, wheels, shirts to name a few. Also back by demand is Power Bungee Jump and some bags games. Food, drinks and other treats will be available. The park is located on the northwest corner of Glenridge Drive and Dexter Street under the water tower.

Lions Club Meat Raffle at Philander’s from 3-6 p.m. All proceeds go back to the community.

Prescott Fire & Rescue activities located at Fire Hall on Flora and Walnut streets include raffles all weekend; 11 a.m. firefighter water fights; 2 p.m. community water fights; children’s activities 2-6 p.m., euchre tournament with registration at noon and play to start at 2 p.m.; beer garden, Joe’s Chicken 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fireman’s Dance featuring “Smoking whiskey” playing the prime cuts from the 70’s bands they love the most, music starts at 8 p.m. with a $3 cover charge. No one under 21 admitted.

American Legion Chicken Fry from 4:30-8:30 p.m. (710 Pearl St.)