Dam Days makes 49th appearance

The Iron Horse Saloon will host live music by “Dirty Code” 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., while Bill’s Bar plays host to D.J. “Dr. Groove.”

Sneaker’s Pub & Eatery will have a campfire with s’mores after the garden tractor pull on Main Street.

The American Legion Post 227 will host a beer garden in the old Ford Garage from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The Dam Days Medallion Hunt begins at 4 p.m. The first clue will be posted at Arneson Insurance Agency at 4 p.m. On Saturday, clues will be posted at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and on Sunday at 9 a.m. and noon. The winner will be awarded a $100 Spring Valley gift certificate at the parade-viewing stand following the Miss Spring Valley coronation Sunday. If you find the medallion, bring it to the Lions Club stand with your name and address. The winner must have a Dam Days button.

Food stands open at 5 p.m. The Lions Club will serve its “world famous hamburgers.” Snow Valley Riders brats will be also be on the grill, as well as other specialty food stands.

Food stands open at 10 a.m.

The fifth annual Spring Valley Community Cancer Fun Poker Walk/Run registration begins at 7 a.m. The 2.5 or 5K walk/run takes off at 8 a.m. from Emmaus Church on South Third Street. Suggested donations are $25 per person, $15 per child 12 and younger, or $50 per family. Free will donations are also accepted. Registrations forms are available by emailing svcommunitycancerfund@gmail.com. All proceeds stay in the Spring Valley area for anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 34th annual 5K and 10K Dam Days Family Run will begin at 9 a.m. (registration at 8:30 a.m.) at the corner of First and Main streets. Registration fee is $12. Forms are available by calling Terry Miller at 715-778-4426, at Spring Valley Drug or at the start of the race. Proceeds go to the Lions Club for community outreach.

A Youth Olympics (ages pre-school through sixth grade) will begin at 10:30 a.m. (registration at 10 a.m.) at Foote/Elementary Field (between the elementary school and the CCD Center).

A pie and ice cream social benefitting the Spring Valley MS/HS Band will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. off Main Street near the Community Center.

The Classic Car/Truck/Tractor Show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Spring Valley Senior Living & Health Care campus (S830 Westland Dr.). All owners of classic cars, trucks, tractors, farm machinery or special-interest vehicles are welcome. Registration begins at 9 a.m.; trophies are presented at 2 p.m. Contact Kevin Larson or Renee Tatzel at 715-778-5545 for more information.

A double-elimination horseshoe tournament (32-team maximum) begins at 10 a.m. at the Handy Andy Park horseshoe pits. Registration information is available by calling Wade Sotona at 715-778-4758.

A Royal Princess Party for children ages 3-10 ($5 per child) will take place 10-11:30 a.m. Location to be determined. Watch for signs. For more information, call Jackie at 715-778-4531.

A children’s petting zoo runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the SV Elementary School, sponsored by the SV FFA.

The SV and Elmwood Boy Scouts will host a Moonwalk from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Second Street across from the municipal building.

Bill’s Bar (S225 McKay Ave.) is holding a bean bag toss on Main Street. Call 715-778-5903 for more information.

A euchre tournament will be held in the Spring Valley Fire Hall at 1 p.m. Call Todd Jorgenson at 715-778-4351 for more information.

Double elimination beachball volleyball begins at 2 p.m. Format is six-person teams (four on court, two extras). Payouts are 50 percent to first place; 30 percent to second place; and 20 percent to third place. Cost is $30 per team. Call Sneaker’s Pub by Sept. 14 at 715-778-4200 to sign up and for details.

The SV Royalty will be face painting from 1-2 p.m. in front of Breath and Bodywork.

Bicycle races are at 2 p.m. for ages 4-12 on McKay Avenue in front of Sneaker’s.

Race minnows from 2-4 p.m. in the SV Fire Hall.

Fire truck rides will be given from 2-4 p.m., leaving from the SV Fire Hall.

The SV Chamber of Commerce will host a Kids Coin Hunt at 2:30 p.m. on McKay Avenue in front of Sneakers.

The Classic Car/Truck/Vehicle Motorcade will start from the SV Senior Living & Health Care campus at 2:30 p.m., ending on the north end of McKay Avenue.

Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in the Gilman Township Beef Producers Kids Pedal Tractor Pull at 4 p.m. on Main Street. Adult pull will follow kids’ event.

A magic illusion show starts at 4 p.m. at the SV Event Center. Admission is $5.

Bingo kicks off at 4 p.m. at Sneakers Pub & Eatery. Ten games are $10.

The SV Alumni Volleyball Game is at 4 p.m. in the elementary school gym. All SV alumni volleyball players are welcome to play. Call Kelli Schlegel at 715-307-0992 if you want to play.

The Royalty Baking Contest gets cooking at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street. Vote for your favorite brownie or bar made by the candidates. A plate of samples is $1.

“Folliez” will perform at 7 p.m. at the Spring Valley Theatre. Interested performers can contact Jae Anderson at 715-772-4684.

“Still Runnin’” is headlining the street dance 7:30-11:30 p.m. on Main Street. Prizes will go to those dressed in the most authentic 1950s/60s attire.

The American Legion Post 227 will host a beer garden in the old Ford Garage from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Campfires and s’mores on Main Street will be cooking 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in front of Sneaker’s, as well as “P.S. I LUV U” karaoke.