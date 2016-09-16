Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Dam Days makes 49th appearance

    By Sarah Young Today at 3:53 p.m.
    At last year's Spring Valley Dam Days, Andrea Stockwell was crowned Miss Spring Valley 2015-2016 as junior princess Rebecca Schneider and senior princess Savanna Klinger looked on. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

    SPRING VALLEY -- The 49th annual Spring Valley Dam Days promises to be a good time for the whole family Sept. 16-18. Many of the events center around downtown Spring Valley, rounded out by community-wide garage sales all weekend.

    Friday, Sept. 16

    • Red Cross Blood Drive from 12-6 p.m. at the Spring Valley Fire Hall (S407 Newman Ave.)

    • Food stands open at 5 p.m. The Lions Club will serve its “world famous hamburgers.” Snow Valley Riders brats will be also be on the grill, as well as other specialty food stands.

    • The Dam Days Medallion Hunt begins at 4 p.m. The first clue will be posted at Arneson Insurance Agency at 4 p.m. On Saturday, clues will be posted at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and on Sunday at 9 a.m. and noon. The winner will be awarded a $100 Spring Valley gift certificate at the parade-viewing stand following the Miss Spring Valley coronation Sunday. If you find the medallion, bring it to the Lions Club stand with your name and address. The winner must have a Dam Days button.

    • The Garden Tractor Pull begins at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street/McKay Avenue.

    • The American Legion Post 227 will host a beer garden in the old Ford Garage from 6 p.m. to midnight.

    • Sneaker’s Pub & Eatery will have a campfire with s’mores after the garden tractor pull on Main Street.

    • The Iron Horse Saloon will host live music by “Dirty Code” 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., while Bill’s Bar plays host to D.J. “Dr. Groove.”

    Saturday, Sept. 17

    • Food stands open at 10 a.m.

    • The fifth annual Spring Valley Community Cancer Fun Poker Walk/Run registration begins at 7 a.m. The 2.5 or 5K walk/run takes off at 8 a.m. from Emmaus Church on South Third Street. Suggested donations are $25 per person, $15 per child 12 and younger, or $50 per family. Free will donations are also accepted. Registrations forms are available by emailing svcommunitycancerfund@gmail.com. All proceeds stay in the Spring Valley area for anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer.

    • The 34th annual 5K and 10K Dam Days Family Run will begin at 9 a.m. (registration at 8:30 a.m.) at the corner of First and Main streets. Registration fee is $12. Forms are available by calling Terry Miller at 715-778-4426, at Spring Valley Drug or at the start of the race. Proceeds go to the Lions Club for community outreach.

    • A Youth Olympics (ages pre-school through sixth grade) will begin at 10:30 a.m. (registration at 10 a.m.) at Foote/Elementary Field (between the elementary school and the CCD Center).

    • A pie and ice cream social benefitting the Spring Valley MS/HS Band will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. off Main Street near the Community Center.

    • The Classic Car/Truck/Tractor Show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Spring Valley Senior Living & Health Care campus (S830 Westland Dr.). All owners of classic cars, trucks, tractors, farm machinery or special-interest vehicles are welcome. Registration begins at 9 a.m.; trophies are presented at 2 p.m. Contact Kevin Larson or Renee Tatzel at 715-778-5545 for more information.

    • A double-elimination horseshoe tournament (32-team maximum) begins at 10 a.m. at the Handy Andy Park horseshoe pits. Registration information is available by calling Wade Sotona at 715-778-4758.

    • A Royal Princess Party for children ages 3-10 ($5 per child) will take place 10-11:30 a.m. Location to be determined. Watch for signs. For more information, call Jackie at 715-778-4531.

    • A children’s petting zoo runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the SV Elementary School, sponsored by the SV FFA.

    • The SV and Elmwood Boy Scouts will host a Moonwalk from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Second Street across from the municipal building.

    • Bill’s Bar (S225 McKay Ave.) is holding a bean bag toss on Main Street. Call 715-778-5903 for more information.

    • A euchre tournament will be held in the Spring Valley Fire Hall at 1 p.m. Call Todd Jorgenson at 715-778-4351 for more information.

    • Double elimination beachball volleyball begins at 2 p.m. Format is six-person teams (four on court, two extras). Payouts are 50 percent to first place; 30 percent to second place; and 20 percent to third place. Cost is $30 per team. Call Sneaker’s Pub by Sept. 14 at 715-778-4200 to sign up and for details.

    • The SV Royalty will be face painting from 1-2 p.m. in front of Breath and Bodywork.

    • Bicycle races are at 2 p.m. for ages 4-12 on McKay Avenue in front of Sneaker’s.

    • Race minnows from 2-4 p.m. in the SV Fire Hall.

    • Fire truck rides will be given from 2-4 p.m., leaving from the SV Fire Hall.

    • The SV Chamber of Commerce will host a Kids Coin Hunt at 2:30 p.m. on McKay Avenue in front of Sneakers.

    • The Classic Car/Truck/Vehicle Motorcade will start from the SV Senior Living & Health Care campus at 2:30 p.m., ending on the north end of McKay Avenue.

    • Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in the Gilman Township Beef Producers Kids Pedal Tractor Pull at 4 p.m. on Main Street. Adult pull will follow kids’ event.

    • A magic illusion show starts at 4 p.m. at the SV Event Center. Admission is $5.

    • Bingo kicks off at 4 p.m. at Sneakers Pub & Eatery. Ten games are $10.

    • The SV Alumni Volleyball Game is at 4 p.m. in the elementary school gym. All SV alumni volleyball players are welcome to play. Call Kelli Schlegel at 715-307-0992 if you want to play.

    • The Royalty Baking Contest gets cooking at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street. Vote for your favorite brownie or bar made by the candidates. A plate of samples is $1.

    • “Folliez” will perform at 7 p.m. at the Spring Valley Theatre. Interested performers can contact Jae Anderson at 715-772-4684.

    • “Still Runnin’” is headlining the street dance 7:30-11:30 p.m. on Main Street. Prizes will go to those dressed in the most authentic 1950s/60s attire.

    • The American Legion Post 227 will host a beer garden in the old Ford Garage from 4 p.m. to midnight.

    • Campfires and s’mores on Main Street will be cooking 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in front of Sneaker’s, as well as “P.S. I LUV U” karaoke.

    • Bill’s Bar will have music by “Radio Drive” 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

    Sunday, Sept. 18

    • A pancake breakfast and bake sale supporting the Legion baseball team is set for 8 a.m. to noon at the SV Elementary cafeteria. Free will donations accepted.

    • Food stands open at 10 a.m.

    • The SV and Elmwood Boy Scouts will host a Moonwalk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Second Street across from the municipal building.

    • Join Miss Spring Valley and her court for a tea social from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish CCD Center.

    • The Grand Parade begins at 2 p.m. at North McKay Avenue, travelling south. Contact Marsha Brunkhorst at 715-778-4382 or brunkhor@svtel.net for more information and to register. The theme is “community service.”

    • The Miss Spring Valley Coronation will take place after the parade at the parade reviewing stand.

    • The American Legion Post 227 will host a beer garden in the old Ford Garage noon to 6 p.m.

    • The Iron Horse Saloon will host the Lyall Baumgartner Band following the parade.

    • The Lions Club raffle drawing winners will be announced following the coronation. First prize is $500; second prize is $300; third and fourth prizes are $100. Tickets are $5 each or six for $25.

    Explore related topics:LifeeventscelebrationsfoodFamilyDam Daysspring valleywisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement
    randomness