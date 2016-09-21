WATCH: Dam Days doesn't disappoint

1 / 26

Even though the Packers ended up losing to their Border Battle nemesis the Minnesota Vikings 17-14 Sunday, Sept. 18, the Engler kids of Spring Valley were the epitome of Packers spirit at the Dam Days parade earlier in the day. Pictured are (from left) Elsie Engler, 6; Ben Engler, 7; and Franki Engler, 4. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 2 / 26

Dam Days kicked off Saturday morning with the Spring Valley Community Cancer Fund 5k Walk/Run. Pictured are Spring Valley Area Ambulance members (from left) Erika Hybben, Wendy Pocock and Brad Jorgenson. (Photo courtesy of SV Ambulance) 3 / 26

These little guys were waiting for the next candy deluge to rain from the floats at the 2016 Spring Valley Dam Days parade Sunday, Sept. 18 along McKay Avenue. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 4 / 26

Big Dick’s Bar & Grill in Elmwood crowns a prom king and queen each year the first weekend in April. The 2016 representatives, Jason White and Sheryl Sanderson, rode in the Spring Valley Dam Days parade Sunday, Sept. 18. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 5 / 26

John and Deb Zimmerman were proclaimed this year’s Spring Valley Dam Days 2016 grand marshals. Deb waves to the parade crowds Sunday, Sept. 18. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 6 / 26

Kaitlin Gotzman travels along the Dam Days parade route Sunday, Sept. 18. She is a National American Miss Wisconsin State Ambassador. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 7 / 26

The staccato beats of the Spring Valley High School marching band made the Dam Days parade complete on Sunday, Sept. 18. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 8 / 26

The Spring Valley High School marching band paused on the parade route to play a tune on Sunday, Sept. 18. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 9 / 26

The Spring Valley-Elmwood Boy Scouts of America were well represented at the Sunday, Sept. 18 Dam Days parade. They stopped near the viewing stand to lead everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 10 / 26

This little guy was enthralled with the balloon tied to the Spring Valley Community Cancer Fund banner while participating in the Dam Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 11 / 26

No parade in this area is complete without the famous El Paso Marching Band, who appeared at Dam Days Sunday, Sept. 18. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 12 / 26

This sweet bumblebee from the Spring Valley Garden Club was taking it all in from her wagon seat at the Dam Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 13 / 26

First Bank of Baldwin was represented in the Dam Days parade Sunday, Sept. 18 by team and wagon. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 14 / 26

The Redbirds marched along with their Cardinal mascot in Sunday's Dam Days parade. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 15 / 26

American Legion Post #227 led the Dam Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 16 / 26

Legion and Auxiliary members proudly display their red, white and blue at the Dam Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 18 in Spring Valley. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 17 / 26

The Martell Rushers 4-H Club was hard to miss in their bright orange shirts at the Dam Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 18 in Spring Valley. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 18 / 26

The Red Cedar Classic Auto Club from Menomonie had an entourage of vehicles in the Dam Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 18, including this 1916 Ford owned by Brian Tourville. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 19 / 26

The 2015-2016 Spring Valley royalty takes one final run down McKay Avenue in their final parade of their reign. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 20 / 26

It was a bittersweet moment as the 2015-16 Spring Valley Royalty said goodbye after the Dam Days parade Sunday, Sept. 18. No young ladies expressed interest in the royalty program this year and organizer Jackie Prudlow resigned. Pictured are (from left) Little Miss Spring Valley Aurora, Miss Spring Valley Andrea Stockwell, Senior Princess Savanna Klinger and Senior Princess Sonja Zupancic. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 21 / 26

Senior Princess Savanna Klinger comforts Miss Spring Valley 2015-16 Andrea Stockwell as she gives her farewell speech Sunday, Sept. 18 on the parade platform at Dam Days. This was the last year for the royalty program unless interest reignites. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 22 / 26

Spring Valley Senior Princess Sonja Zupancic (right) gave announcer Jon Tanberg a hard time for mispronouncing her name throughout the course of her reign. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 23 / 26

As Miss Spring Valley 2015-16 Andrea Stockwell (left) gives her farewell speech after the Dam Days parade Sunday, senior princesses Savanna Klinger and Sonja Zupancic laugh at the memories made during their reign. (Herald photo by Sarah Young) 25 / 26