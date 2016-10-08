Last chance to see 'Pierce County in War & Peace'

A panoramic view of the Pierce County in War and Peace painstakingly assembled at the River Bluffs History Center in Bay City, which will go into storage after this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Pat Mory)

BAY CITY -- This weekend will be the public’s last chance to see the Pierce County Historical Association’s “Pierce County in War and Peace” exhibit at the River Bluffs History Center in Bay City (W6321 E. Main St.)

The display will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

PCHA members have been gathering information on Pierce County veterans from the War of 1812 to present day conflicts for the past three years.

The exhibit was so popular last year, that PCHA members brought it back for open houses in 2016 as well. The display has drawn visitors from New Mexico, Germany, Knoxville and all over, many of whom have connections to the area.

“So many men and women from Pierce County have served America, ever since 1812, and some of those veterans came to the county from eastern states lured by land grants made available to them,” said PCHA member Pat Wiff. “Over the past three years an attempt has been made to gather as much information about these veterans as possible. However, obviously, that is an almost insurmountable task to complete.”

Although the display will come down after the Oct. 8-9 open house, the effort will continue to gather more information. As it is, the group has made quite the dent, though it’s obvious they’re hungry for more.

“Twelve 2-2 ¾-inch thick notebooks have been filled with data sheets on World War II veterans alone,” Wiff said. “Estimates suggest possibly more than 2,000 people served in that conflict alone.”

The group laments the lack of a Marine Corps uniform; the earliest uniform in their possession comes from WWII. However, many new artifacts are on loan and new lighting was added in May.

Posterboards and books, sometimes in their own words, tell the tales of local men and women who risked their lives for this country, including flying ace Roger Haberman, or Lt. Deloris Buckley from Spring Valley who survived enemy attacks. Another man’s story detailed swimming under oil on fire on the water while serving aboard the USS West Virginia.

“If there is no material (on a particular war topic), then that’s because we couldn’t find it or no one submitted it,” Wiff said.

What’s most sad to members is that so few Vietnam veterans have come to the display, nor provided items.

“It just wasn’t a good thing,” Wiff said of that war. “And the women who served -- they are the most unsung heroes. We have very little on them in terms of pictures.”

PCHA member Pat Mory said the estimated number of Pierce County veterans numbers around 5,000 (in all conflicts). While any information or artifacts would be appreciated, areas where more is needed are the Vietnam and Korean wars.

Rotating displays at the River Bluffs History Center is the PCHA’s answer to not having a designated museum. Storage is also an issue, though they’re grateful to have the former Lawrence Photography building as a work, storage and research space at 423 W. Main St. in Ellsworth.

“We don’t even know what we have, so much is in storage,” Mory said. “People come looking for a museum and are very disappointed when we don’t have one.”

The grand goal of the PCHA is to eventually build a county museum. Wiff and Mory said to the best of their knowledge, Pierce is the only Wisconsin county without its own museum.

“We are losing artifacts,” Mory said. “People want (their donated historical items) out where the public can see them, not in storage.”

Artifacts are kept in multiple buildings. The group has more than 10,000 photograph negatives (most with no names identified), 1,200 glass negatives and 2,000 8-by-10-inch photo proofs.

The group is grateful to come as far as it has, considering its former space was in the Pierce County Courthouse basement in the 1980s, where filing cabinets ruled the roost. The PCHA was founded in 1941, though it reorganized after WWII.

While the Lawrence building, a hodgepodge of several additions onto the original structure, was granted to the PCHA in 2010, the space has many structural issues. Other concerns are lack of handicapped accessibility, space, public restrooms and parking.

The group had wanted to buy the old county poor farm on Crosstown Road in the 1980s, but on a then budget of $2,500 per year, the $250,000 price tag wasn’t within reach.

“We are actually handicapped by the lack of space,” Wiff said.

The PCHA relies on donations and about $12,000 annually from the county. The major fundraiser for the group is the annual garage sale, held in conjunction with the 100-mile garage sale in May. However, due to a small group of volunteers (five to six total) that constitutes the majority of the PCHA’s efforts, that fundraiser is up in the air unless a coordinator steps forward.

Volunteers have dwindled over the years as they have aged. While the Association would love to thoroughly represent more areas of the county (such as Elmwood, Rock Elm, Spring Valley and River Falls), an aging volunteer base that doesn’t drive is a factor. For example, Spring Valley’s chapter once had 60 members: now there are three, Wiff said.

That lack of manpower has forced the PCHA to abandon its popular Pioneer Day celebration. This year only about 100 people showed up, Wiff said, and the volunteers are burned out. Many can’t stand for long periods of time.

“It worked so well for a while, but we need something new,” Mory said.

Volunteer help is sought for staffing the Freier School during the Pierce County Fair, technology knowledge in a photo scanning project and collecting information.

The next big project on the horizon is Pioneer Families in Pierce County, especially anything pre-1880s.

The group would love photos of one-room schoolhouses, early businesses and the county’s ghost towns (for example, Olivet, Brasington, Farm Hill, Esdaile, etc.)

“We usually pick a topic we don’t have much on and get busy,” Wiff said. “We may even do the dark side of Pierce County at some point.”

The potential name for that exhibit “the good, the bad and the ugly,” would tell the tales of Pierce County’s not so pristine moments.

In the meantime, pioneer family information is number one on the list, followed by photos of the following schools, of which the PCHA has none:

Gilman Township, No. 2, South Hill

Spring Lake Township, No. 2, Cady Creek; and No. 5, Brookside

Oak Grove Township, No. 2, Sandhill; No. 2, Lafayette; No. 4, Bailey; No. 4, Harding/Manion; and No. 10, Wayside/Buss

Ellsworth Township, No. 9, Murphy

Rock Elm Township, No. 1, Farmhill; and No. 10, North Rock Elm

Diamond Bluff Township, No. 3, Mero/Staples

Trenton Township, number unknown, Gilmore

Hartland Township, No. 3, Oak Center

Salem Township, No. 3, Salem; and No. 2, Fuller

Union Township, No. 4, Poplar Grove; and No. 6, Gilles

Maiden Rock Township, No. 7, Pine Creek; and No. 8, Nerike Hill.

The PCHA would gladly make copies of any of these schoolhouse photos so the owners could keep the originals.

To learn more about the PCHA, visit piercecountyhistorical.org.