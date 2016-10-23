The face at the head of the Roadrunners line steps down

On Monday, Oct. 3 he chaired the group one last time as its longest running captain.

Before 1995, the St. Croix Valley Shrine Club entertained at parades as the Zor Zoo, a collection of famous costumed characters. But the Nobles wanted something new.

The late Paul Stokke urged Wilkens to join the Shriners and help out. He went on to join the Masons and the Shrine. At the time, a group of Nobles each chipped in $900 for karts and organized as the Zor Roadrunners. Thus began an adventure that would put a public face to a mission to support the Shriner Hospital for Children.

Bob Hering and Bob Peirson were the first captains of the new unit. Following them, Wilkens was elected captain and has been at the helm right up until election of officers on Oct. 3.

Along the way, Wilkens led the unit in parades all over the upper Midwest, logging up to 23 parades a year. He became a familiar face in kart # 1 as they thrilled audiences.

At the officers election at the American Legion Club in New Richmond, Wilkens chaired the meeting until Randy Pfab of River Falls was duly elected to take the unit into the 2017 season and beyond.

Wilkens reflected on the sense of gratification he received every time the famous Roadrunners made an appearance. Having adults come up and thank them for a family member who was helped at the Shriners Hospital and children who would jump with joy at the sight of the big Zor Roadrunners Love Bear on top of the tow vehicle made all the miles and busy weekends worth every minute.

In his thank you, Wilkens said “The unit is more than just one person. It is a team that works together to make the appearances happen.”

Wilkens started out a towing company and salvage yard business in River Falls in 1962. Jerry’s Towing, now operated by Wilkens’ son David, went on to become the largest towing operation in western Wisconsin.

His first main street car repair operation opened as a three-stall gas station at 501 N. Division St. in River Falls. In those days he had only one mechanic and did a lot of auto repairs himself while also answering the phone.

“It was good times” said Wilkens. “You got to know everyone and were able to talk with families and learn about their kids and their life. We had a pulse on the community.”

Wilkens built his business from nothing and went on to become one of the longest running privately owned businesses in River Falls; he is still going strong.

Wilkens has served on the Fire Department for 31 years, 15 of those years as Second Assistant Chief. He also served on the River Falls City Council and as Mayor for three terms. He was appointed by then Gov. Tommy Thompson to serve as president of the 10th District League of Municipalities. He also served a term as president of the River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and has been a member of several county, state and church committees.

In 1987 while Mayor, he formed the River Falls Economic Development Corporation and still serves on its board. He is pleased the city of River Falls is starting to work on a fourth business park. His business philosophy is simple but effective: “Be upright and forthright with customers.” He has helped three and even four generations during his years in business.

Wilkens said the Roadrunners are facing challenges due to the shortage of parts. The single seater karts are no longer being made; however, the engines are going strong thanks to loving care by the quartermaster crew.

The St. Croix Valley group might want to come up with a new and different unit for parades, he said, but until that happens the Road Runners are in capable hands. Wilkens has kept a diary of his duties that will be turned over to Pfab as the unit goes forward.

Wilkens plans to continue as a kart driver from time to time and will help out wherever he can because his heart will always be with the Zor Roadrunners and the kids at the Shriner Hospital, he said.